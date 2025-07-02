CX reimagined: AI, analytics and empathy take centre stage

TechCentral and CallMiner recently held an executive roundtable in Johannesburg, bringing together leaders from diverse industry sectors and diverse roles within their organisations. The session was titled “Creating exceptional CX: boosting agent success and reducing customer frustration” and featured Mark Lockyer, CallMiner’s alliances director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, who brought his more than 25 years of invaluable CX insights to the table.

The roundtable event was aimed at fostering a collaborative discussion on three core areas:

How conversation intelligence improves customer satisfaction and efficiency;

Tools that empower agents to deliver better customer interactions; and

The future of quality assurance, specifically how automating insights can fuel CX and connect efficiency, engagement and satisfaction.

Some of the key issues that were raised and discussed during the roundtable included:

Challenges in measuring CX success: Delegates highlighted low survey response rates as challenging with their leadership. This may be reflective of understanding typical market response rates and being able to benchmark within the industry. The need for contextual, real-time surveys was proposed as a solution to increase response rates and accuracy.

The role of AI in CX: Some of the discussion revolved around understanding that AI primarily serves to augment and support human agents, enhancing their capabilities rather than replacing them. The real-time insights and prompts from AI tools can help guide agents during calls, improving focus and direction of the call contents. It becomes a delicate balance between automated interactions (bots) and human engagement to avoid customer frustration.

Data control in outsourcing: Another area that came up for discussion was around the outsourcing of customer contact centres. A significant distinction was made between outsourcing customer service bodies versus outsourcing both bodies and technology. However, maintaining control over customer interaction data, even when using outsourced call centres, was deemed critical for gaining actionable insights and ensuring proper oversight and compliance.

Holistic customer view: The importance of integrating data from various source systems such as CRM, analytics tools and survey responses to build a comprehensive holistic view of each customer was emphasised. This integrated approach helps in building robust intelligence about customer demographics, interests and interaction history with the business.

Agent well-being and support: Another powerful theme was the direct correlation between agent well-being and customer satisfaction. The demanding nature of contact centre roles and the need for systems to identify agent emotional vulnerability and provide timely support (for example, prompting supervisors or suggesting breaks) was discussed. The idea of using analytics to celebrate positive agent behaviours rather than focusing only on negative metrics was also highlighted as a motivator. Wel-lbeing programmes for agents was discussed as a key requirement.

Educating senior leadership and strategic alignment: There was a shared sentiment regarding the challenge of ensuring C-suite executives fully understand new technologies like conversation intelligence. The importance of aligning technological initiatives with the stated business objectives and language of the board was stressed as a tactic to gain better buy-in and funding approval.

Operational efficiency through analytics: The group explored how analysing metrics like "silence" during calls (which can account for over 50% of call time) can reveal underlying issues such as slow systems or knowledge gaps. Addressing these inefficiencies through AI-driven insights can lead to significant cost reductions and improved agent productivity.

The roundtable provided a great platform for delegates to discuss the many complex challenges and opportunities in enhancing customer and agent experiences in the digital age.

There was a clear view that achieving exceptional CX goes beyond mere technology implementation. It requires an overall approach that integrates people, process and technology strategically.

The shared insights and real-world experiences from the delegates underscored the value of conversation intelligence in fostering both customer loyalty and a supported, effective workforce. The event succeeded in creating rich discussions and knowledge sharing among peers, which will allow them to apply these critical lessons in their respective organisations.

