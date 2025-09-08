DA calls for creation of independent Cyber Commission

The Democratic Alliance has called for an independent Cyber Commission to be established to strengthen cybersecurity as more South Africans fall victim to banking cyberattacks.

DA justice & constitutional development spokeswoman Glynnis Breytenbach said on Monday that artificial intelligence-driven scams and digital banking fraud are increasing at an alarming rate.

However, banks in South Africa are not legally required to refund customers who fall victim to scams. If a customer can prove a bank is negligent, they may pursue compensation, but this can be a lengthy and costly process.

Tt will give citizens the protection they need against cybercriminals who exploit technology for financial gain

Breytenbach said the DA believes that technology must be part of the solution, and this is why it is proposing an amendment to the constitution that seeks to establish a cyber commissioner.

The commissioner would set up a hub for monitoring and reporting cyberthreats, help coordinate private and public sector training, and issue clear rules to safeguard sensitive information.

“In short, it will give both the state and citizens the protection they need against cybercriminals who exploit technology for financial gain. South Africans should not have to worry about being defrauded every time they use their bank accounts,” she said in a statement.

According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, the number of digital banking fraud cases doubled between 2023 and 2024, with financial losses increasing from R1-billion to R1.4-billion. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

