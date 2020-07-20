Dell Technologies' Tony Bartlett on the rise of edge computing - TechCentral

In this promoted episode of the podcast, TechCentral is joined by Dell Technologies South Africa director of data centre compute Tony Bartlett for a discussion on some of the major trends affecting the IT industry.

Specifically, Bartlett talks about the rise of edge computing and what’s driving it, and explains when an edge solution makes sense versus a centralised approach through, for example, a hyperscale data centre.

The need to derive insights from the explosion of the volume of data is increasingly being driven at the edge, he says.

In the podcast, Bartlett explains the implications of this shift.

He also touches on some of the enabling technologies of edge computing, including 5G, software-defined wide-area networking, artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning.

