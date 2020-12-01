Dimension Data on why getting CX right is crucial for modern banks to thrive - TechCentral

Dimension Data on why getting CX right is crucial for modern banks to thrive

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Dimension Data executives about how improving the customer experience (CX), using technology, can help banks do better by their clients.

Dimension Data Middle East & Africa executive for intelligent customer experience Nompumelelo Mokou and the company’s head of sales in the intelligence customer experience go-to-market practice, Bruce Lambourne, explain in the podcast how banks are being severely challenged by disruption, especially technology-led disruption.

They talk about how banks are having to adapt to consumers who now expect effortless, on-demand engagement and hyper-personalisation.

In the podcast, Mokou and Lambourne discuss:

What the bank of the future will look like;

How the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted debt recovery rates in the banking sector and how Dimension Data can assist from a technology perspective in this regard;

How banks can remain relevant in a complex and rapidly changing world, especially those that still have a lot of legacy computing infrastructure;

How Dimension Data can assist in optimising performance in the banking sector; and

Why hyper-personalisation has become essential for modern banks.

The NTT Global Customer Experience Benchmarking Report (CXBR) referenced during the podcast discussion is available here.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.