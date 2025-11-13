Discovery Bank opens its doors to cryptocurrency trading

Discovery Bank is adding the ability for its clients to trade in cryptocurrencies directly in its banking app.

The launch on Thursday of the crypto facility follows the signing of a new agreement between Discovery Bank and crypto exchange operator Luno, which will serve as the bank’s partner for the initiative.

Bank CEO Hylton Kallner said the move is a clear signal that crypto is moving from a niche assets and becoming a mainstream investment.

Discovery Bank customers will be able to trade in more than 50 cryptocurrencies and check their crypto balances and transactions in real time, Kallner said.

Also on Thursday, the bank announced a new rewards partner in the form of MultiChoice Group’s DStv. Starting in the first quarter of 2026, DStv satellite subscribers will be able to get up to 25% back in Discovery Miles and up to 50% back on DStv streaming packages. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.