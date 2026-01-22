Domains.co.za launches South Africa’s first homegrown Link in Bio tool

Domains.co.za has once again set the standard for local innovation by launching South Africa’s first Link in Bio tool.

This affordable and clever solution empowers social media users to share all their essential links through one branded domain name. Beyond that, it can also double as a mini one-page website that doesn’t need any additional hosting.

It’s available as an add-on to a Domains.co.za domain name for only R299/year and gives South Africans access to an easy-to-use homegrown alternative to Linktree.

A single smart link for everything

Today’s audiences follow brands across multiple social platforms, yet they can only share one link at a time. The Domains.co.za link in bio add-on fixes that by bringing everything together – from social links to offers – under a branded domain name link.

The result? One page that functions like a mini website, helping individuals and businesses connect with audiences more effectively.

“Our tagline of ‘it all starts with a domain name’ has never been more relevant,” said Wayne Diamond, founder and CEO at Domains.co.za. “Until now, a domain name was the starting point for a brand online. But now with our new Link in Bio tool, a domain can be all of it – the brand, the core content and the connection to an audience.”

Benefits and uses

Unlike other bio link tools, Domains.co.za’s Link in Bio runs on a domain name, giving individuals and businesses greater control, branding power and visibility. It includes built-in SEO, easy customisation options and a single affordable annual fee in South African rand. There are no hidden costs or foreign currency charges.

“This tool will be useful to any person, business or group looking for one place for all their most important links, or any venture in need of a no-fuss, branded mini website. It is ideal for influencers, content creators, side hustles, start-ups, SMEs, schools, universities, and even sports teams and players,” Diamond explained.

Key features

Use a domain name for full brand control

Choose from three layout templates

Improve discoverability with SEO-friendly fields

Add expandable content sections

Get local customer support and a free SSL certificate

Go live in minutes thanks to an easy-to-use interface

Add the Link in Bio tool to a Domains.co.za domain name at R299/year.

Terms and conditions apply. Domain name registration not included.

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a pioneer in the domain name and web hosting industry in South Africa. As an Icann-accredited registrar, the company offers the best in web hosting solutions including incredibly fast, secure and reliable cPanel Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting and the recently launched Managed cPanel VM Hosting. Try the new AI Domain Name Generator and value-added services like SSLs, antivirus and Site Builder. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Domains.co.za continues to deliver industry firsts to the benefit of local start-ups, entrepreneurs, small to medium-sized enterprises and larger companies. Follow Domains.co.za on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.