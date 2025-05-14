Domains.co.za celebrates Africa Month with R99 .africa promotion

As we celebrate Africa Month this May, there’s no better time to embrace the power of the .africa domain name. The .africa gTLD extension speaks directly to the heart of the continent. And to mark the occasion, Domains.co.za is offering new .africa domain registrations for only R99* until 31 May 2025.

Read on as we look at why Africa’s moment in the spotlight has arrived and highlight top reasons to get the domain to match.

Africa Month 2025: ‘Unlimited Africa’

Africa Month is about celebrating what it means to be African while encouraging collaboration across the continent.

This year’s theme, “Unlimited Africa”, captures the essence of a continent full of untapped potential and global influence.

Did you know:

Africa leads the world with US$1.1-trillion in mobile money transactions, representing 65% of global value?

There are over 650 tech hubs in Africa driving innovation in areas like artificial intelligence, digital finance and agritech?

One in five African adults is starting or planning to start a business, which is one of the highest rates in the world?

Four reasons to register a .africa domain name

The .africa domain extension is a geographical top-level domain (gTLD) launched to create one online identity for the entire continent. Managed by Registry Africa, it now boasts over 53 000 registered domains.

Here’s why it could be a great fit for your brand:

Show your African pride: Whether you’re in tourism, education, tech or the arts, a .africa domain immediately tells the world you’re proudly African. It reflects a strong identity, a connection to the continent and a belief in its future. Reach audiences across Africa: Unlike country-specific domains like .co.za, a .africa domain gives you pan-African reach. It’s ideal for brands and organisations wanting to engage multiple African regions under one powerful domain name. Build trust and boost search engine optimisation (SEO): Geo-relevant domains improve SEO and help visitors find you more easily. A .africa domain shows you’re committed to Africa and increases your credibility with both customers and search engines. Stand out with a modern, memorable domain: As a newer domain extension, .africa still offers plenty of great names. It gives your business a chance to grab a domain that’s short, relevant and unique, which is something that’s increasingly rare with older extensions like .com.

Whether you’re starting a new venture or expanding into new markets now is the ideal time to register your .africa domain. Use it as your primary domain or include it as part of your multi-domain name strategy to protect your brand and drive more traffic. The choice is yours.

*Ts&Cs apply. New registrations only. Promotion valid until 31 May 2025. Normal renewal rate applies.

About Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za is a pioneer in the domain name and web hosting industry in South Africa. As an Icann-accredited registrar, the company offers the best in web hosting solutions including incredibly fast, secure and reliable cPanel Web Hosting, WordPress Hosting and the recently launched Managed cPanel VM Hosting. Try the new AI Domain Name Generator and value-added services like SSLs, Antivirus and Site Builder. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Domains.co.za continues to deliver industry firsts to the benefit of local start-ups, entrepreneurs, small to medium-sized enterprises and larger companies. Follow Domains.co.za on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

