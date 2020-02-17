DStv 2020 price increases kept well below inflation - TechCentral

MultiChoice will hike the price of some DStv bouquets on 1 April, but the increases have been kept well below inflation as the broadcaster battles weak consumer spending and rivalry from online streaming platforms.

The price of DStv Premium, MultiChoice’s top-end bouquet, will rise from R809 to R819/month, an increase of just 1.2%. That minor price adjustment is the first on the Premium bouquet since 2018.

The price of DStv Compact remains unchanged at R399, while Compact Plus rises by 1.9%, from R519 to R529/month. Full details of the price changes are included in the table below:

“We want to continue making DStv affordable and accessible to as many South Africans as possible,” said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Mark Rayner in a statement, “by providing the best local and international content have come to love anywhere, anytime.”

“DStv offers a number of bundles and payment options (annual, or monthly, for 12 or 24 months, with our contract offerings) and additional services like DStv Now to watch live TV anytime, anywhere, Showmax, Box Office and Joox. Subscribers can even stream or download to watch later on DStv Now.”

MultiChoice shares were trading up 0.3% in Johannesburg at 9.50am on Monday, giving the company a market capitalisation of R46.1-billion. Year to date, they have fallen by 8.6%. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media