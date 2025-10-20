DStv slashes decoder prices and brings back ‘Open Time’

MultiChoice is reviving one of South African television’s most nostalgic traditions – Open Time – to mark 30 years since the 1995 launch of DStv.

It’s limited in duration, but for one weekend in November, all decoder customers will get full Premium access, including sport, movies and entertainment.

Running from 7-9 November 2025, the promotion will give active DStv satellite subscribers access to every Premium channel at no extra cost – clearly an effort to entice customers to upgrade to higher tiers and to attract new customers to the platform.

MultiChoice is also cutting decoder prices – by 30% in retail and by more than 40% via a new online DStv Store

The development comes just weeks after Groupe Canal+ wrapped up its acquisition of MultiChoice Group, prompting a management shake-up as the French broadcaster moved to stamp its authority on the South African company.

The “Open Time” event coincides with a packed sporting weekend, including the Springboks’ clash with France, Manchester City vs Liverpool and the Brazilian Grand Prix, MultiChoice noted in a statement.

The campaign will feature familiar faces from DStv’s early days, including Ashley Hayden, Scot Scott and Doreen Morris, all of whom will be familiar to those who used to watch M-Net Open Time.

“When DStv launched in 1995, Open Time gave South Africans their first taste of subscription television,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO for South African pay TV at MultiChoice. “Bringing it back is a nod to that legacy – and part of our strategy to make entertainment more accessible.”

Decoder prices cut

As part of the anniversary push, MultiChoice is also cutting decoder prices from 1 November – by 30% in retail and by more than 40% via a new online DStv Store – and expanding perks for Premium customers.

These include two additional all-device streams for November and December, a new concierge support service, and expanded rewards such as BoxOffice movie rentals, event access, and travel prizes tied to major sporting events.

The “Open Time” promotion is limited to decoder customers – streaming subscribers aren’t included – although all DStv users can participate in upgraded rewards promotions. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

