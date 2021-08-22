ESET Southern Africa celebrates success with 2021 Partner Awards

ESET has been creating a secure digital world for its users since 1987. Every year, we honour our top-performing partners through our Partner Awards. 2021 saw our second-ever virtual awards recognising leadership, commitment, innovation and meaningful contributions to our mission of nurturing digital safety in South Africa.

“ESET Southern Africa has always focused on providing the best possible products through our amazing partner network, leveraging our easy-to-use transactional systems and authentic South Africa support,” said CEO Carey van Vlaanderen. “That is why annually we love to treat our partners to an awards event – to share our experiences, to connect and to show our gratitude.”

The ESET Partner Awards introduce new partners in the new partner programme and recognise the achievements of existing partners through the awards. “The FY21 partner awards is an opportunity for us to recognise our amazing resellers,” explained sales and marketing director of ESET Southern Africa Stephen Flynn. “This year, we host our second virtual awards and, looking back on a challenging and dramatic year for all of us, it’s just incredible to witness the resilience and character of our resellers throughout this journey,” he said. “With working from home and requirement for mobility being the primary means of managing through lockdown, our resellers have embraced the dynamic and changing market conditions with aplomb.”

Van Vlaanderen agreed: “We are so proud of our partners fighting to keep their clients safe online while all adjusted to the difficult changes and challenges in the last 18 months.”

The awards are divided into sales, revenue and service categories, highlighting partners that excelled in those areas. “This year, we have introduced two new award categories, these being technical certification and cloud bundle sales awards,” said Flynn.

Consumption methods

On the future of ESET Southern Africa, van Vlaanderen said: “We’ll continue to leverage technology to support the trends we see in our business and partners, moving towards supporting cloud-based clients and businesses as they balance the new hybrid working environment.” The coming focus is also allowing users and partners to consume how they want whether it be in the cloud on monthly basis, or on-premises in using a more traditional annual licensing approach, as well as ensuring availability of our transactional systems for all users in our partner network, allowing them to use ESET products in as many consumption methods as possible.

Flynn added that the changed market demand has led to significant sell-through of on-premises and cloud bundle products, where mobility, enhanced product features and endpoint ease of management are key components in the purchasing decision. “The result: an outstanding year of growth and record sales,” he said.

After a successful year of sales and prioritising customer needs throughout difficult times, and with a promising year on the horizon, ESET Southern Africa is thrilled to take the opportunity of the annual Partner Awards to celebrate success in the face of adversity, and tenacity in the face of turbulence.

The award winners

The awards this year were divided into two categories – regional and national. The winners of the 2021 ESET Partner Awards are listed below.

Regional 1 Up Tech 3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion, (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) ABIT Solutions 1 st , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia) 2nd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia) Adept Internet 3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) Acumen Technologies 2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng) Afrihost 1st, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng) AVeS Cyber Security 2 nd , Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng) 2 nd , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng) 2 nd , Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)

, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng) 3rd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng) Axon Business Systems 3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia) Bidvest Namibia Information Technology 2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) Brainwave Projects 1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia) BVI Network Security Services 1 st , Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng) 1 st , Top new Sales (Gauteng)

, Top new Sales (Gauteng) 3 rd , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng) 1 st , Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)

, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng) 1 st , Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)

, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National) 3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng) BWare 1 st , Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) 1st, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) CA Computer Solutions International 2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Camsec EL 1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Complete Office Solutions 3 rd , Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) 2 nd , Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia) 1 st , Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) 3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia) Computer World 2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Cornerstone IT Systems 3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) Cyberlogic Stellenbosch 1 st , Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) 1st, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) More Real Information Technology 3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Gauteng) DataTegra 1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng) Dekatshe Consulting 1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (Gauteng) DelTeQ Information Systems 1st, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Dial a Nerd 2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng) Easy Computers 3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) EKhwesi Business Solutions 3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) eXITe Computers and Designing 3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) First Technology Western Cape 2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia) First Technology KwaZulu-Natal 1 st , Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 1 st , Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 1 st , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 1 st , Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) First Technology National 2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng) Gravit8 IT 2 nd , Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) 3 rd , Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1 000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1 000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia) 3 rd , MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) 3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) Green Enterprise Solutions 1 st , Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) 1 st , Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)

, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia) 1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia) Hambisana Support 3 rd , Top New Sales (Gauteng)

, Top New Sales (Gauteng) 1 st , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng) 2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng) High Point Trading Holdings 1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) Icon Information Systems 2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) IT World SA 2nd, Newcomer Sales Chamion (Gauteng) Khanya Africa Networks 2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) LAN Logix 3rd, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng) Lantek Computers 3 rd , Top New Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, Top New Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Lardus Consult 2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng) Massador Computers 3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng) Megtron 1st, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Overberg Technology 2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) Paradigm Information Technologies 2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) Pilot Software Holdings 3 rd , Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng) 1st, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng) Privilege IT Solutions 2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) ProSysCom 3 rd , Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) PursuIT Solutions 1 st , Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)

, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng) 2 nd , Top New Sales (Gauteng)

, Top New Sales (Gauteng) 1 st , Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)

, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng) 1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng) Reflex Solutions 2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng) Resilient Servers and Networks 1st, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Rocarm 2 nd , Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) SACS Trading 3rd, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia) ScottNET 1st, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Sec Data Sol 3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) SIGMA IT 2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) SMS ICT Choice 2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) SpecCom 3 rd , Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) SPT Computers 3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng) Supertron Technologies 3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng) Synapse Business Solutions 2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia) Technology Solution House 2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) Universal Networks 2 nd , Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 2 nd , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) 3 rd , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National) 2nd, Samll Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Velocity Professional Services 3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng) Voraltex 3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) WaRCoM Business Solutions 3rd, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal) Web Africa Networks 2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia) National Afrihost 1st, Consumer Sales Champion (National) AVeS Cyber Security 3 rd , Highest Revenue Champion (National)

, Highest Revenue Champion (National) 3 rd , Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)

, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National) 1st, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained) Brainwave Projects 2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National) BVI Network Security Services 1 st , Highest Revenue Champion (National)

, Highest Revenue Champion (National) 1 st , Top New Sales (National)

, Top New Sales (National) 3rd, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained) BWare 2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (National) CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions 3rd, Sales Growth Champion (National) Complete Office Solutions 2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (National) Cyberlogic Stellenbosch 1st, MSP Sales Champion (National) DataTegra 2nd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National) Dekatshe Consulting 3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (National) DelTeQ Information Systems 1st, Sales Growth Champion (National) ET Information Technology 3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (National) First Technology KwaZulu-Natal 2 nd , Highest Revenue Champion (National)

, Highest Revenue Champion (National) 3 rd , Top new Sales (National)

, Top new Sales (National) 1 st , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National) 1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)

3 rd , Cloud Sales Champion (National)

, Cloud Sales Champion (National) 2nd, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained) Green Enterprise Solutions 1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (National) Hambisana Support 2 nd , SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National) 2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (National) Navobyte 2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (National) NC Toner Solutions 2nd, Sales Growth Champion (National) Network & Computing Consultants 2 nd , Top New Sales (National)

, Top New Sales (National) 3rd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National) Pilot Software Holdings 2nd, MSP Sales Champion (National) PursuIT Solutions 1st, Cloud Sales Champion (National) Reflex Solutions 3rd, MSP Sales Champion (National) Resilient Servers and Networks 1st, Renewal Rate Champion (National) Web Africa Networks 3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (National)

