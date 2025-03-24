7 ways you can fortify your financial business against modern threats

Financial institutions today face unprecedented challenges from sophisticated cyberattacks to revolving regulatory requirements. According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, this increase in cybercrime has resulted in an unprecedented 45% increase in fraud and a 47% increase in financial losses within the digital banking sector.

“The financial sector has become the primary target for cybercriminals,” says Andrew Bourne, regional head for South Africa at Zoho. “We’re seeing institutions not only battling external threats but also struggling to maintain compliance while keeping operations efficient.”

This perfect storm of challenges requires a strategic approach to security and operational efficiency. Here are seven critical strategies financial institutions are implementing to fortify their businesses against modern threats…

1. Enhanced phishing protection

Phishing remains the most common entry point for data breaches. According to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, South Africa experiences the highest ransomware and business e-mail incidents on the continent and is the eighth most targeted country for ransomware worldwide.

“Phishing e-mails are one of the most common ways hackers try to access your systems,” Bourne notes. “The most effective defence is a multilayered approach that combines technology with ongoing employee training.”

Financial firms should implement automated e-mail scanning systems that redirect suspicious messages to spam folders and allow security teams to create custom policies that block specific IPs associated with known threats.

2. Secure communication channels

South African financial institutions must be particularly vigilant when handling sensitive client information, as they must comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). Hence, they must implement secure e-mail systems with features such as one-time passcode verification, restrictions on forwarding, copying or printing sensitive communications, and built-in expiration dates to minimise vulnerability windows.

“In the financial industry, you regularly handle sensitive information like banking details or personally identifiable information. Sending this data through unsecured channels is a huge risk,” says Bourne. “While Popia doesn’t explicitly mandate e-mail encryption, it does require security measures that are appropriate and reasonable in relation to the nature of the personal information you process, which data protection authorities across the globe recognise encryption as.”

3. Robust password management

The latest cybersecurity data shows that more than 80% of data breaches involve compromised or weak passwords. Meanwhile, a study by Stellenbosch Business School found a substantial incidence of poor password practices among South Africans.

“As the saying goes, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link – and when it comes to financial institutions, weak or reused passwords are often that link,” Bourne explains. “Financial firms should move beyond simple password policies and implement comprehensive credential management systems that identify potentially compromised passwords and enforce regular rotation schedules.”

4. Controlled collaboration spaces

As financial teams collaborate on sensitive matters, controlling who has access to what information has become increasingly critical.

“Financial advisory teams handling high-net-worth portfolios need secure spaces to discuss client matters with permission-based channels that maintain compliance with regulations,” says Bourne.

Setting granular permissions for different collaboration channels ensures only the appropriate team members can access specific information, preventing unnecessary exposure of sensitive data.

5. Data visualisation for rapid decision making

In financial services, the ability to quickly transform complex data sets into actionable insights can be the difference between capturing an opportunity and missing it entirely.

“Financial institutions manage a lot of data – from financial data to performance metrics,” says Bourne. “Fortunately, data visualisation tools can empower you to make decisions faster.”

Advanced data visualisation tools that offer features like in-cell charts for profit margins and interactive trend analysis are becoming essential for financial teams needing to make rapid, informed decisions.

6. Streamlined compliance management

Maintaining compliance with an ever-growing list of regulations presents a significant challenge requiring investment in robust compliance frameworks.

“Compliance isn’t departmental anymore. Financial institutions need to stay on top of local and international regulations and be able to provide accurate reports during audits,” Bourne emphasises.

To ensure organisation-wide compliance awareness, institutions must create designated intranet portals where compliance regulations and data protection laws are clearly communicated. Critical regulations should be marked as mandatory reading, with verification tracking to demonstrate due diligence to regulators.

7. Real-time collaborative tools

Working with outdated information can lead to costly errors that impact profitability and client relationships. Relying on document collaboration tools that update in real time ensures that everyone – whether in the office or working remotely – has access to the most current data when making decisions.

Bourne notes: “Synchronised data access has become non-negotiable. When multiple advisors are working with the same client, all need to see updates in real-time to avoid contradictory recommendations or duplicated efforts.”

Building resilience in an evolving landscape

As cyberthreats grow more sophisticated and regulatory requirements become increasingly stringent, financial institutions must continue to evolve their security and operational strategies.

“The financial institutions that will thrive are those that view security not as a cost centre but as a business enabler,” Bourne concludes. “When you have robust security measures, you can innovate confidently, knowing your foundation is solid.”

By implementing these seven strategies, financial institutions can better protect sensitive data and maintain regulatory compliance while maintaining their focus on serving clients and growing their business in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

