Former MTN Group CEO Sifiso Dabengwa has died

Sifiso Dabengwa, the former MTN Group CEO and Eskom board member, passed away on Sunday after a protracted battle with cancer.

“With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Raymond Sifiso Dabengwa, who succumbed to cancer this morning. Dabengwa was a titan in the telecommunications industry and an astute businessman,” Themba Sibanyoni, a spokesman for Dabengwa’s family, said in a statement.

“His tenure as CEO of MTN Group from 2011 to 2015 was marked by visionary leadership, integrity and dedication that drove significant advancements in the industry,” Sibanyoni said.

Zimbabwe-born Dabengwa served on Eskom’s board from July 2018 up to his resignation in 2020. He is survived by his wife and four children.

In a statement, MTN Group said Dabengwa’s leadership was “instrumental in guiding MTN through significant phases of growth and transformation. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the telecommunications sector were key to MTN’s success during this period.

“Sifiso was respected not only for his professional achievements but also for his integrity, humility and the respect he showed to all who worked with him. He was a mentor to many and a leader who exemplified the values of commitment and service.” – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

