Global space-tech investment set to surge in 2026

Global investment in space technology is poised to climb further in 2026, propelled by government spending on defence-linked satellite systems and private sector bets on launch capacity, investment firm Seraphim Space said on Monday.

Space infrastructure is being increasingly viewed as a strategic national priority, with countries competing for investments to secure a geopolitical advantage.

Investors expect the funding momentum to be driven by spending on sovereign satellite and missile-defence systems, integration of AI into space hardware and analytics, and the prospect of a SpaceX public listing, Seraphim Space said.

“A potential SpaceX IPO could act as a powerful catalyst, further validating space tech as a mainstream asset class and opening a clearer path to IPOs for a growing cohort of late-stage space-tech companies,” said Lucas Bishop, investment analyst at Seraphim Space.

Investments in the sector hit record levels in 2025, with private investment growing 48% to US$12.4-billion, including $3.8-billion in the final quarter, according to data from Seraphim Space.

Funding surpassed the previous peak set in 2021 and marked a full recovery from the sector’s 2022 downturn, outperforming the broader venture capital market.

The US dominated investment last year with $7.3-billion, or about 60% of global funding, driven by heavy spending on launch services and defence-related programmes such as the Pentagon’s Golden Dome initiative.

Priority

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in December designating space as a core national security and economic priority, a move investors expect to lift funding for the sector.

The sector saw more modest growth in Europe, while investments in Asia remained elevated, with China contributing roughly $2-billion as it accelerated domestic launch and satellite manufacturing. — Akash Sriram, (c) 2026 Reuters

