Half a million rand spent in one click as Black Friday heats up

While average basket size across payment platforms is about R1 000, there have been a number of big-ticket purchases by South African consumers on Black Friday, including one Discovery Bank customer who spent R500 000 in a single transaction.

When TechCentral asked Discovery for details about the transaction – such as where in South Africa the payment was made and what the money was spent on – a spokeswoman for the company said more details would be revealed on Tuesday after all payments had cleared and data collated.

The average in-store spend by Discovery Bank clients stood at R455 at time of writing, while average online spend was nearly double that at R969. Discovery shoppers aged 46 and older were the biggest spenders.

Other notable big-ticket payments included a R378 396 travel purchase and a R336 262 retail purchase

Other notable big-ticket payments included a R378 396 travel purchase and a R336 262 retail purchase made via payments platform Peach Payments. By lunchtime on Friday, Peach Payments had processed 482 397 transactions.

At 65%, the bulk of payments made via Peach Payments came from the Western Cape, with much of the rest – some 34% — originating in Gauteng. Peach Payments’ partner ecosystem includes iStore, LG, Decofurn and bag maker Samsonite.

Peach Payments saw many big-ticket purchases, with its running dashboard showing over 20 payments worth more than R30 000. Two R100 000 payments were made just before 1pm.

Ecentric Payment Systems is also running a Black Friday dashboard, with 1.9-million transaction valued at just over R600-million facilitated through its platform by lunchtime on Friday. The largest transaction was for R210 680. The average transaction value was R510 at time of writing, with an average of 1 540 transactions being processed every minute. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.