Honor X9c in South Africa: shaking up the smartphone game

The Honor X Series has always been revolutionary, with each iteration raising the bar for what a smartphone can achieve. Through years of continued research and commitment to quality, Honor has continued to produce yet another smartphone series that accurately responds to the needs of users. The latest addition in the form of the Honor X9c continues the legacy set forth by its predecessors, while simultaneously crafting a name for itself in the market.

Designed for those who want complete reliability and durability from their phones, the Honor X9c puts user safety first, whether in the form of protection against accidental drops, heat and splash or advanced display technologies designed to reduce eye fatigue. Through incredible feats of engineering and design, the Honor X9c showcases the meticulous detail that has led to the creation of one of the most durable smartphones currently on the market.

Tougher than you ever expected

We all know that heart-stopping moment when your phone slips and hits the ground. Whether it’s pavement, tiles or just a rough drop, most smartphones don’t stand a chance against cracks and scratches. But Honor gets it and has gone all out to make sure the Honor X9c is tough enough to handle life’s “oops” moments.

With the Honor drop-resistant design, this beast can survive falls of up to 2m, no sweat. In fact, it’s 166% more durable than its predecessor, meaning even if it lands on its edge (the weak spot for most phones), the Honor X9c stays solid and intact.

Taking things up a notch, Honor has added an industry-first cushioning airbag protective case. This next-generation case uses micro-level gaps to absorb impact energy, keeping your phone safe from those nasty falls. Plus, the fully wrapped curved-screen protection layer offers next-level shielding, so cracked screens and body damage are a thing of the past.

All this toughness has earned the Honor X9c a five-star reliability certification from Switzerland’s SGS, proving it’s built to last. Whether you’re out and about, at groove or just living life, this phone’s got your back.

Unbeatable water and temperature resistance for any scenario

Water and smartphones don’t mix – one wrong move and it’s game over. Whether it’s a pool drop, a sudden downpour or a random splash, keeping your phone dry is a mission. But with the Honor X9c, you can finally relax. Boasting an IP65M water and dust-resistance rating, this device is tough enough to handle the elements.

Honor leads the industry once again with its next-gen three-layer waterproof structure, giving your phone 360° protection. With individual shields for exposed parts, internal components and core hardware, the Honor X9c stays safe even when submerged in 25cm of water for up to five minutes. So, if your phone takes an accidental dip, no stress – it will keep working like a champ!

Extreme temperatures? No problem! While most smartphones freeze in the cold or overheat in the sun, the Honor X9c keeps going strong from -30°C to 55°C. Even the battery holds up, giving you 20 hours of calls at -30°C and 30 hours at 55°C.

Whether you’re braving the icy cold, scorching heat or just living life without worrying about water damage, the Honor X9c is built for you – tough, reliable and always ready for action.

Next-level battery tech that changes the game

The Honor X9c features yet another industry first: a silicon carbon battery with the largest battery capacity of 6 600mAh. It also delivers unparalleled battery life to keep you going throughout the day. On a full charge, the Honor X9c can offer up to 48.4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of online video playback, making it perfect for those who consume content all day long. It’s also the perfect device for users with busy schedules who need a phone that can keep up with them all day long without needing a recharge.

In addition to outstanding battery life, the battery on the Honor X9c is also built with durability and safety in mind. The battery is equipped with a special Armor-level protecting coating that works in conjunction with the Honor power management system to maximise safety during use. Multi-point temperature monitoring intelligently adjusts the phone’s charging strategy based on temperature fluctuations, once again maximising user safety.

The performance and reliability offered by the Honor X9c’s battery have earned it the coveted DxOMark rating for battery, which underscores Honor’s innovation and research in designing a battery that incorporates various safety features while keeping up with the needs of its users.

A remarkable display that puts comfort first

For the first time in the Honor X Series, the Honor X9c comes equipped with a variety of innovative display technologies that are designed to prioritise a user’s eye comfort and safety. The Honor X9c’s 6.78-inch OLED Eye Comfort display is crafted to deliver a compelling and visually satisfying experience while also reducing eye strain and fatigue. With vibrant visuals and a clear, crisp display, the Honor X9c makes it easy to consume any kind of content – from reading articles to watching your favourite movies.

One of the key eye-comfort features on the Honor X9c is its 3 840Hz risk-free PWM dimming, the first Eye Comfort display in X Series, minimises screen brightness fluctuations and flickering for reduced eye strain from different viewing angles. All of this ensures that users do not feel fatigued when using their devices for prolonged periods and is yet another example of how Honor is leading the market by making user comfort a priority in its product development.

The Honor X9c features a lot of industry firsts, making it an exceptional smartphone that is designed to prioritise the needs of its users. From unmatched durability to incredible resilience and battery performance under any condition, the Honor X9c is a prime example of the superior smartphone innovation that the Honor X Series has been known for. Honor’s continued commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs positions the Honor X9c as a worthwhile investment that provides a safer and more durable smartphone experience.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

