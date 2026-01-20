How Norton is protecting digital lives in a hostile online world

In today’s hyperconnected digital landscape, cyberthreats are no longer abstract technical issues – they are real-world risks capable of disrupting daily life, draining financial resources and damaging business reputations.

From individuals shopping online and managing digital identities to small businesses handling customer data and operating across social platforms, every connected device and account has become a potential target.

As cybercrime grows more sophisticated – fuelled by dark web marketplaces, social media exploitation, AI-powered scams and increasingly convincing social engineering tactics – choosing the right cybersecurity solution is no longer optional. Norton, a global leader in digital security, continues to evolve its product portfolio to meet these challenges head-on.

With strong regional availability across South Africa and Africa through Avert IT Distribution (Avert ITD), Norton’s solutions are accessible, scalable and locally supported – enabling users and businesses to operate securely in an increasingly hostile digital environment.

Norton home cybersecurity solutions: protecting your digital life

Norton’s home cybersecurity solutions are designed to safeguard modern digital lifestyles – whether protecting a single personal device or managing security across an entire household. These solutions go beyond traditional antivirus to include privacy protection, identity monitoring and secure online access.

Norton AntiVirus Plus: essential antivirus protection

Norton AntiVirus Plus delivers reliable, high-performance protection for users who want strong security without unnecessary complexity. Key features include:

Real-time malware, spyware and ransomware protection;

Smart firewall monitoring inbound and outbound traffic; and

Continuous threat intelligence updates without slowing device performance.

This solution is ideal for individuals seeking lightweight, dependable antivirus protection for a single device.

Norton 360 family plans: advanced protection for individuals and families

Norton 360 expands on core antivirus functionality by offering layered, multi-device protection. Depending on the plan (standard, deluxe or premium), features include:

Real-time threat protection against malware, phishing, ransomware and spyware

against malware, phishing, ransomware and spyware Secure VPN for encrypted internet access, especially on public Wi-Fi

for encrypted internet access, especially on public Wi-Fi Password Manager for safe credential storage and auto-fill

for safe credential storage and auto-fill Dark Web Monitoring to alert users if personal data or credentials are exposed

to alert users if personal data or credentials are exposed Cloud Backup (PC) to safeguard files from ransomware or hardware failure

to safeguard files from ransomware or hardware failure Parental Controls (Deluxe and Premium) for safer online experiences for children

These plans are well suited for families, remote workers and users managing multiple connected devices.

Norton small business security solutions built for modern threats

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly targeted by cybercriminals. Attackers recognise that smaller organisations often lack dedicated security teams, making them attractive targets for ransomware, credential theft, fraud and impersonation attacks.

Norton’s small business solutions address these challenges by delivering enterprise-grade protection that remains simple to deploy and manage.

Norton small business: endpoint protection for SMEs

Designed for organisations with up to approximately 20 employees, Norton’s small business solution provides centralised, cloud-based security across multiple platforms.

Key benefits include:

Centralised dashboard for managing all protected devices;

Real-time protection against malware, ransomware, phishing and unsafe websites;

Support for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS devices; and

Fast deployment without complex infrastructure.

This solution is ideal for professional services firms, retail businesses, start-ups and distributed teams.

Advanced business protection: dark web and social media monitoring

To address evolving cyber risks, Norton has expanded its small business offering with advanced monitoring capabilities.

Dark web monitoring for businesses

Norton now monitors business-specific identifiers – including company names, tax numbers and VAT details – across underground forums where stolen data is traded. Early detection allows businesses to take swift action before fraud or system compromise occurs.

Social media monitoring

With businesses increasingly active on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, social media has become a key attack surface. Norton’s social media monitoring alerts businesses to suspicious activity, takeover attempts, impersonation and scam links – helping protect brand reputation and customer trust.

Key benefits of Norton cybersecurity solutions

Norton’s strength lies in its layered, intelligence-driven security approach:

Global threat intelligence: Norton leverages extensive global telemetry and continuously updated threat intelligence to detect known and emerging threats in real time.

Norton leverages extensive global telemetry and continuously updated threat intelligence to detect known and emerging threats in real time. AI-powered scam and fraud protection: Artificial intelligence enhances protection against scams across websites, e-mail, SMS and even deepfake audio or visual threats.

Artificial intelligence enhances protection against scams across websites, e-mail, SMS and even deepfake audio or visual threats. Cross-platform device protection: Support for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS ensures security across mixed-device environments common in homes and businesses.

Support for Windows, macOS, Android and iOS ensures security across mixed-device environments common in homes and businesses. Simple management and user control: Intuitive interfaces allow non-technical users to stay protected, while centralised dashboards provide business owners and IT managers with full visibility.

Cybersecurity trends impacting homes and small businesses

Cybercrime is now a strategic risk rather than a purely technical issue. Data breaches continue to rise, while stolen credentials are rapidly resold on dark web marketplaces. In 2025 alone, cyberattacks targeting small businesses increased by more than 50%, highlighting the need for proactive monitoring and layered defences.

Whether protecting personal finances, children’s online activity or sensitive business data, cybersecurity must evolve at the same pace as modern threats.

Conclusion: trusted cybersecurity for a connected future

Norton’s cybersecurity solutions provide comprehensive protection for both home users and small businesses – combining antivirus, privacy tools, identity monitoring and advanced threat intelligence.

Backed by Avert IT Distribution across South Africa and Africa, Norton delivers security that is accessible, scalable and supported – helping individuals and businesses operate with confidence in an increasingly connected digital world.

About Avert IT Distribution

Avert IT Distribution (Avert ITD) is an authorised Norton distributor serving South Africa and the broader African continent. With nearly two decades of experience in cybersecurity distribution, Avert ITD enables resellers and service providers to access Norton’s full portfolio of home and business security solutions.

Avert ITD combines global cybersecurity technology with strong regional expertise, offering localised licensing, commercial flexibility and partner enablement. With established operations in South Africa and a growing footprint across Africa, Avert ITD supports partners in navigating compliance requirements, deployment challenges and market-specific needs.

In addition to distribution, Avert ITD provides technical training, presales support, partner onboarding and ongoing sales assistance, empowering resellers to deliver trusted cybersecurity solutions while building sustainable businesses.

To become an AvertITD reseller, complete this form or contact sales on +27-10-007-4430 (Johannesburg) or +27-21-007-2655 (Cape Town), or e-mail [email protected]. Find AvertITD on LinkedIn. Or send us a message on WhatsApp.