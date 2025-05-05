How to spot clickbait – and avoid it

We’ve all been there: a headline so outrageous, so unbelievable, it’s practically begging to be clicked. That is the telltale sign of clickbait.

Clickbait is online content, often in the form of a headline or thumbnail, designed to lure you into clicking on a link, often to a webpage filled with ads or low-quality content. The primary goal is to generate ad revenue, not to deliver valuable or accurate information.

So, how do you become a clickbait-spotting expert and avoid being duped? Look for these common characteristics:

Sensational and exaggerated headlines: Think titles like "Warning for South Africans with solar systems" or "Important information for people who drive cars". These headlines often promise something without providing specific details. They also often contain phrases like "Good/bad news for…" or don't clearly set out the details of the content, like who is impacted, preferring nebulous terms instead.

Vague language and cliffhangers: Clickbait thrives on curiosity. Headlines might use phrases like "This little-known secret…" or "The truth about…", leaving you feeling like you must click to find out more. Your curiosity is rarely sated.

Emotional appeals: Many clickbait headlines target your emotions, whether it's awe, anger, fear or amusement.

These websites don’t typically engage in real journalism, or the journalism they do is of poor quality. But avoiding the clickbait trap and finding more reliable and trustworthy sources of news online, including in South Africa, is easier than many might think. Before clicking:

Read critically: Does the headline seem too good to be true? It probably is.

Check the source: Is the website a reputable news source or a site known for sensational headlines and poor-quality content?

While clickbait headlines are designed to get people to click through to the article, readers are often left feeling disappointed after reading the content. By this point, though, the website has your click – mission accomplished. Rinse and repeat.

Real technology journalism

TechCentral is South Africa’s leader in business technology news, with the largest readership among local tech publications aimed at business readers.

The publication, which counts discerning C-suite readers and other senior decision makers in the ICT sector and other industries, in March recorded its highest readership on record. It did this without resorting to any form of clickbait or yellow journalism.

Clickbait is like fast food. It’s designed to titillate or scandalise, but ultimately – like that greasy hamburger – it’s not good for you. It’s designed to enrich the publisher at the expense of the reader, and it’s a slippery slope.

