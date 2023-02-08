Huawei Mate50 Pro: a top flagship smartphone for 2023

The best flagship phones have become integral tools for not only navigating modern life but also making it easier. They come with iconic designs that complement your sense of fashion. They also provide cutting-edge imaging technology to capture what you want in pixel perfect quality. You can wallow in their solid and reliable performance, too. In short, the best smartphone needs to be able to do it all.

With that in mind, one of the brands that continuously pushes the envelope of what is possible from a smartphone is Huawei. The brand’s latest release, the Huawei Mate50 Pro, distinguishes itself from other high-end flagship models and incorporates the latest and greatest Huawei innovations. Here’s why the Mate50 Pro is winning the hearts and minds of consumers…

Iconic symmetrical Space Ring design

Heralding a new era of smartphones, the Huawei Mate50 Pro presents a classic look paired with a futuristic face that is a key fit for every look. Based on an iconic symmetry and Space Ring design, the Huawei Mate50 Pro manages to pack in a matrix camera by splitting the camera lens, achieving a levelled body without any unnatural curves or unattractive periphery.

The Huawei Mate50 Pro also makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design for the first time, showcasing a new kind of ordered beauty that is crafted down to the last detail.

The Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera

The Huawei Mate50 Pro features the cutting-edge Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture that incorporates key advances to the optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology and image processing. The smart aperture adjusts to match the aperture size with the scene and shooting scenario identified in Auto mode. Switching to Professional mode allows users to manually adjust the depth of field and degree of blur.

The Ultra Aperture camera comes equipped with an f1.4 large aperture, working with the XD Fusion Pro image engine and high light intake to set the image brightness, light and shadow details, as well as cold and warm comparisons, to perfection.

In addition, the wide-angle macro camera magnifies details from tiny worlds, presenting millimetre-level strands and dew droplets with outstanding clarity. The Huawei Mate50 Pro also supports macro video shooting and macro picture-in-picture to accurately convey scenes in motion.

Outstanding performance

The ultra-reliable Huawei Mate50 Pro Kunlun Glass features the first-ever five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland`s SGS, thanks to the 10 quadrillion-level nanocrystals that boost glass durability. Users can carry their phone on the go without worrying about dropping it and shattering the screen, because the Kunlun Glass increases drop resistance 10-fold.

In addition, the Huawei Mate50 Pro features a hardware upgrade that improves the overall battery experience. The smartphone packs 66W Huawei wired SuperCharge and 50W Huawei SuperCharge wireless fast-charging solutions to strike an optimal balance between battery life, fast charging and portability. Moreover, with an innovative low-battery Emergency Mode that activates when the battery level falls to 1%, SuperEnergy Boosting enables the Huawei Mate50 Pro to extend standby time by three hours, or 12 minutes of call time.

Lastly, the SuperStorage technology of the Huawei Mate50 Pro can help users save up to 20GB of storage space, which can be used to store more photos and videos. The SuperStorage feature truly improves the storage capacity benefits of the smartphone and enables a seamless user experience.

Visionary user experience thanks to Super Device features

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is the first smartphone from Huawei to run on EMUI 13, which streamlines daily interactions with effortless one-touch navigation. EMUI 13 introduces Super Device, SuperHub feature, an innovative file transfer capability with the Huawei Mate50 Pro. Users simply press and hold on any text, picture, video or file and drag to SuperHub’s floating window to store the files temporarily. Users can then switch to another application, select the files within the SuperHub for a seamless cut and paste. With a batch transfer capability, users can use the SuperHub for multi-file transfer between their smartphone, tablet and PC.

Additionally, EMUI 13 brings enhanced multi-screen collaboration and cross-device collaboration capabilities with Super Device. Users can connect to devices such as earbuds, smart glasses, smart screens and laptops with a simple drag, offering an interconnected intelligent service across devices.

The features of the Huawei Mate50 Pro are just what you need to thrive at life and at work. The Huawei Mate50 Pro is one of the latest smartphones to revolutionise the flagship segment this year as consumers become increasingly excited about its capabilities. The Huawei Mate50 Pro comes pre-installed with AppGallery — enabling consumers to select curated and highly beneficial apps.

You, too, can be immersed in this perfectly designed smartphone. The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available in South Africa from all network providers and from the Huawei online store. It is priced from R24 999 for the 256GB version and R26 999 for the 512GB version.