Huawei partners with Tatjana Smith, offers exclusive smartphone deals

In a partnership as golden as her swimming career, iconic South African swimmer Tatjana Smith has partnered with Huawei, merging her athletic excellence with cutting-edge Fashion Forward technology.

Fresh from her gold medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics and now celebrated as South Africa’s most decorated Olympian, Smith’s relentless pursuit of excellence and her inspiring presence perfectly complement Huawei’s dedication to fitness and innovation.

In celebration of this winning partnership, Huawei is excited to offer two exclusive winning deals on its top smartphones.

Dive into the future with the Huawei nova 12i, featuring a 108-megapixel hi-res camera and a massive 5 000mAh battery, available now for just R299/month over 36 months or through flexible monthly plans from all operators. With the Huawei nova 12i, you can capture every moment with the smartphone that’s redefining the selfie game.

Alternatively, choose the smartphone that all of South Africa has fallen in love with and that claims the title of the world’s best smartphone camera, the Huawei Pura 70 Series, now available for just R699/month over 36 months. Plus, score a Huawei nova Y62 Plus worth R4 299 – absolutely free!

Partnership in excellence

Huawei South Africa believes that Tatjana and Huawei are an ideal match, both embodying a relentless pursuit of excellence, whether in sport or in innovative technology. Smith’s dedication to fitness and her sport complements Huawei’s leading position in wearable devices, which track performance and health metrics with precision, empowering athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

“Swimming has always been more than just a sport to me. It has been instrumental in shaping my character and has given me the privilege to represent my country and contribute to the community that has supported me throughout my journey. Partnering with Huawei feels natural because, like me, Huawei is committed to excellence and innovation,” she said.

“Their emphasis on fitness and technology resonates with my own dedication to a healthy lifestyle and performance, and I’m thrilled to partner with a brand that not only leads in technology but also shares my values of perseverance and pushing boundaries.”

“This partnership unites two champions, Tatjana in the pool and Huawei in the tech world, both driven to break new ground and inspire a healthier, more stylish future for South Africans,” said Peter Feng, CEO, Huawei South Africa Device Business Group.

South Africa’s Golden Girl

Tatjana Smith has solidified her place as one of South Africa’s most celebrated athletes, recently adding to her legacy with a Gold in the 100m breaststroke and a Silver in the 200m breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This victory is just the latest in a career marked by record-breaking performances, including her world and Olympic records in the 200m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Her success extends beyond the Olympics, with multiple Golds at the Commonwealth Games, the African Swimming Championships and the FINA World Championships. Domestically, she’s been honoured as South Africa’s Sports Star and Sportswoman of the Year, setting numerous records at the University of Pretoria and establishing herself as a true trailblazer in South African sports.

Legacy of excellence and innovation

Smith’s success in the pool is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence, much like Huawei’s commitment to innovation in the tech industry. With its Fashion Forward brand leading the way, Huawei is redefining the intersection of fitness and technology in South Africa. Along with Tatjana, Huawei is creating a new wave and blending superior design, performance and holistic health.

Don’t miss out on these winning deals with Huawei. Capture every stroke, every victory and every memory with the Huawei nova 12i, or choose the unparalleled clarity of the Huawei Pura 70 Series. These are more than just smartphones – they’re the future of fashion and technology, right at your fingertips.

