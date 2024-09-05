ASUS Zenbook S 16 – thin, light and packed with AI

Technology continues to shape how we live, work and play, and the arrival of the ASUS Zenbook S 16 signals a significant leap forward in the evolution of AI-driven laptops.

More than just a tool, the Zenbook S 16 embodies the fusion of cutting-edge performance and sleek, functional design, tailored for those who demand more from their devices. This ultrathin laptop is poised to be the next must-have tech accessory for South African consumers who thrive on innovation.

At just 1.1cm thick, the ASUS Zenbook S 16 is more than a laptop – it’s a statement. Its ultra-thin design, made possible by the innovative Ceraluminum material, doesn’t just look good; it’s built to last, resisting scratches and wear while maintaining a sleek, modern aesthetic.

This marriage of form and function is what sets the Zenbook S 16 apart, making it the ideal choice for professionals and creatives who need a powerful machine that can keep up with their demanding lifestyle.

AI-enhanced performance

Under the bonnet, the Zenbook S 16 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, delivering performance that’s as robust as it is intelligent. This isn’t just any processor – it’s AI-enabled, meaning it can handle complex tasks with ease, from video editing to AI-driven applications, all while optimising power efficiency.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur running your business on the go, a 3D designer rendering intricate models or a developer pushing the limits of code, the Zenbook S 16 provides the speed and power you need without compromising on battery life.

One of the standout features of the Zenbook S 16 is its immersive 16-inch 3K OLED display. With a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and Pantone Validation, this display offers vibrant, true-to-life visuals that are perfect for both work and play. Whether you’re fine-tuning the details of a creative project or unwinding with a movie, the Zenbook S 16’s screen delivers a visual experience that’s nothing short of spectacular.

But the experience doesn’t stop with the visuals. ASUS has also packed a six-speaker audio system into this slim device, providing a rich, multi-dimensional sound that complements the high-quality display. Combined, these features make the Zenbook S 16 not just a tool for productivity, but a portable entertainment hub.

Quiet, secure, and ready for anything

The Zenbook S 16 is designed for those who value both performance and peace of mind. Its advanced cooling system ensures that the laptop runs quietly, even when you’re pushing it to its limits. With ambient noise levels below 25dB, you can focus on your work without distraction.

Security is another area where the Zenbook S 16 shines. With the integration of Microsoft Pluton security and Windows passkeys, your data is protected from evolving threats. The AiSense IR camera offers advanced biometric security, including facial recognition and adaptive features that enhance privacy and convenience. These security features make the Zenbook S 16 an excellent choice for professionals who need to protect sensitive information.

The future of laptops

For South Africans, the ASUS Zenbook S 16 represents the future of laptops – sleek, powerful and intelligent. It’s a device that meets the demands of modern life, whether you’re working from a bustling coffee shop in Cape Town, presenting a pitch in Johannesburg or relaxing on the beach in Durban. As technology continues to advance, devices like the Zenbook S 16 will lead the way, offering the perfect blend of performance, design and innovation.

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 stands out as a laptop that doesn’t just keep up with the pace of change – it sets the standard. For those who demand the best, this is more than just a laptop, the Zenbook S 16 retails for R40 999. It’s available from the ASUS eShop, Computer Mania and Incredible.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

