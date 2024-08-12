The ASUS ProArt P16 – a powerhouse studio on the go

In the fast-evolving world of business and innovation, the tools you choose can be the difference between staying ahead or falling behind. Enter the ASUS ProArt P16, a 16-inch powerhouse that’s not just a laptop but a complete creative solution for entrepreneurs and professionals in South Africa’s vibrant creative industries.

Whether you’re an architect designing the next skyline, a 3D designer crafting immersive worlds or a production manager keeping a complex project on track, the ProArt P16 is built to elevate your work to new heights.

Powering South Africa’s creatives

Imagine you’re working on a large-scale project – perhaps designing a cutting-edge residential development in Sandton or overseeing the production of a high-budget animated feature. You need a device that can handle intense workloads and provide flawless performance, and still be portable enough to take from client meetings to the office and back home.

The ASUS ProArt P16, with its slim 14.9 mm profile and weight of just 1.85kg, is designed with this flexibility in mind. It’s robust enough to withstand the demands of fieldwork, yet elegant and portable for on-the-go professionals.

For entrepreneurs working in the creative sectors – be it architecture, animation or video game development – precision is non-negotiable. The ProArt P16’s 16:10 4K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen offers unmatched colour accuracy and detail, making it the ideal tool for proofing blueprints, fine-tuning 3D models or reviewing cinematic sequences. This isn’t just a screen, it’s a digital workspace that brings your ideas to life with stunning clarity.

But the ProArt P16 doesn’t just deliver on visuals – it’s also a powerhouse under the bonnet. Equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPU and an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, this laptop is engineered to handle the most demanding tasks with ease. Whether you’re rendering complex 3D animations or running simulations for a new architectural design, the ProArt P16 ensures your workflow is smooth and uninterrupted.

Innovation meets intelligence

Today’s creative entrepreneurs need more than just raw power, they need intelligent tools that streamline their workflows. The ASUS ProArt P16 is packed with AI-powered features that do just that. With tools like StoryCube for managing digital assets and MuseTree for transforming ideas into visuals, your workflow becomes more intuitive and efficient. The ASUS DialPad offers precision control over key parameters, while the dedicated Copilot key puts the power of Windows AI assistant at your fingertips, helping you navigate complex tasks with ease.

Whether you’re coordinating a project team, tweaking the details of a new design or brainstorming the next big innovation, the ProArt P16’s intelligent features help you work smarter, not harder.

Collaboration without compromise

In the high-stakes world of creative business, connectivity and collaboration are key. The ProArt P16 is equipped with a full suite of ports, including a 40Gbit/s USB 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C, HDMI 2.1 FRL, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. These ensure seamless integration with all your devices and peripherals, whether you’re presenting to a client, collaborating with remote teams or transferring large files.

And with ultrafast Wi-Fi 7, you can connect and collaborate without missing a beat, no matter where your work takes you. The ProArt P16’s long-lasting 90Wh battery ensures your workday is uninterrupted, whether you’re in the boardroom, on a construction site or working from home.

Elevating South Africa’s creative industries

Starting from R69 999, the ASUS ProArt P16 is now available across South Africa. It’s designed for those who refuse to compromise on quality, performance or innovation. For the architects shaping our cities, the 3D designers building our virtual worlds, the animators bringing stories to life and the entrepreneurs driving South Africa’s creative economy, the ProArt P16 is more than just a laptop – it’s an investment in your future!

As companies continue to recognise the value of empowering their creative teams with the best tools, the ASUS ProArt P16 stands out as the ultimate choice. It’s not just about getting the job done, it’s about doing it better and faster, and with unparalleled precision. If you’re ready to take your creative business to the next level, the ASUS ProArt P16 is the partner you’ve been waiting for.

Are you ready to lead the way in South Africa’s creative revolution? The ASUS ProArt P16 is. The ProArt P16 is now available from the ASUS eShop for R69 999.

