Huawei unveils blueprint for fully autonomous network operations

At OTF Africa 2025, Lucas Lu, director of Huawei ICT assurance and managed services department, delivered a keynote speech titled “Accelerate service-centric intelligent operations transformation”. He emphasised that the transition to intelligent O&M is a gradual process, driven by solid operations and management (O&M) expertise and emerging technologies.

Key drivers: solid expertise and emerging technologies

There is wide recognition in the industry of the transformative potential of large artificial intelligence models in enhancing O&M efficiency. However, the ultimate success of this intelligent transformation hinges on the in-depth integration of O&M experience and emerging technologies. The former serves as the cornerstone for business understanding, while the latter acts as the engine for efficiency gains.

Huawei solution: three-in-one technical architecture and model upgrade

At the forum, Lu presented Huawei’s integrated intelligent O&M solution, built upon its leading technological framework and manifested in three core aspects:

Technical foundation: The solution deeply integrates three key technologies – digital twin network, large language model and agentic AI. Application achievements: Leveraging these technologies, Huawei has developed a range of innovative application scenarios that significantly improve the O&M processes and models. Model transformation: The solution’s core value lies in driving a historic shift in the O&M paradigm, from “tools assisting humans” to “humans assisting intelligent agents”, paving the way for fully autonomous O&M systems.

This solution significantly enhances O&M efficiency and business outcomes for carriers.

Co-creating an open intelligent O&M ecosystem

Huawei remains committed to three key initiatives in intelligent O&M: leading industry innovation, contributing to standards and establishing thought leadership. Looking ahead, Huawei recognises that digital transformation is a continual journey, and embraces open collaboration with industry standards organisations and carriers to jointly advance toward a new era of intelligent, digital O&M.