Prosus reports blowout results on iFood and OLX momentum

Naspers subsidiary, technology investor Prosus, on Monday reported a 99% surge in its adjusted core profit, driven by strong performances across its digital services and e-commerce portfolio.

The group’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to US$423-million in the first half of its financial year, from $213-million in the same period last year.

It reported a 22% rise in first-half revenue to $3.6-billion, citing strong performances particularly from its iFood and OLX platforms, and confirmed its annual guidance.

The group, the biggest shareholder of Chinese tech giant Tencent, is carrying out a major transformation from a passive investment firm into a hands-on operator of its e-commerce assets. — Leo Marchandon, (c) 2025 Reuters

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.