Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network: beyond the digital era

As intelligent technologies continue to advance, the world is shifting from digitalisation to intelligence. It is expected that intelligent technologies will radically transform all industries.

According to Huawei’s Market Insight, the AI penetration rate in core business scenarios across diverse industries is expected to reach 30% by 2026. Furthermore, AI advancements will propel the growth of the global digital economy. A study by McKinsey & Company predicts that AI will contribute US$13-trillion to global GDP by 2030.

Strategic AI adoption and digital-intelligent transformation in sub-Saharan Africa

Countries around the world are actively exploring their own intelligent journeys, and sub-Saharan African states are no exception. For example, South Africa released its national AI plan, Nigeria is developing its national AI strategy and Kenya launched a project to develop a national AI strategy in collaboration with Germany’s GIZ. It is believed that AI adoption will bring many economic benefits to these countries. A third-party organisation predicts that AI is projected to bring $52.2-billion to South Africa by 2030.

The rapid adoption of intelligent technologies is also accelerating the digital processes of various industries. For example, the public sector draws on intelligent technologies to improve government services, enhance decision making, and deliver more responsive and targeted services. In the financial services sector, banks are quickly moving towards Bank 5.0. They leverage intelligent technologies to improve service efficiency and innovate in everything from intelligent customer services and risk control to operational management and precise customer acquisition.

Industry consensus: Net5.5G as the next generation network for the intelligent era

Currently, Net5.5G as the next-generation network has become an industry consensus. Industry standards-defining organisations such as the World Broadband Association and major industry participants have announced a Net5.5G network construction standard, guided by a core philosophy of building a high-speed, high-quality network from end to end. The standard also elaborates on the key technologies and unique features of network infrastructures in three core scenarios — high-quality 10Gbit/s campus network, 400/800GE converged WAN and 400/800GE hyperconverged data centre network (DCN) — for the 5.5G intelligent era. All of these provide valuable insights into future network evolution.

Launching the Xinghe Intelligent Network solution based on Net5.5G

To usher in Net5.5G, Huawei has unveiled its Xinghe Intelligent Network solution that builds on the Net5.5G target architecture and helps build a network foundation for the intelligent era. This futureproofed solution has four sub-solutions: Xinghe Intelligent Campus, Xinghe Intelligent Fabric, Xinghe Intelligent WAN and Xinghe Intelligent Network Security.

Xinghe Intelligent Campus enables application-level experience assurance

Huawei recently launched its Xinghe Intelligent Campus Solution. It enables intelligent experience assurance through three types of upgrades: a wireless experience upgrade, an application experience upgrade, and improvements to the operations and maintenance (O&M) experience.

Wireless experience upgrade: Huawei takes the lead in releasing all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 products. These feature-rich products use smart antennae and intelligent coverage scheduling technology to double signal strength and add 50% more concurrent users. Regarding wireless security, Huawei has introduced the innovative Wi-Fi shield technology, an innovation that can prevent non-authenticated users from receiving signals and therefore avoid data leakage.

O&M experience upgrade: Huawei offers a unique campus digital map that helps locate the root causes of a fault in minutes. It also graphically displays energy consumption and energy efficiency in real time and uses intelligent grouping algorithms to recommend the time window for energy saving, thus achieving dynamic energy saving.

Xinghe Intelligent Fabric: enabling efficient computing power release

The solution leverages ultra-powerful performance, ultra-high stability and ultra-intelligent O&M to unleash intelligent computing power.

Ultra-powerful performance: The turbo capability enables network-wide intelligent optimisation using the network scale load balancing algorithm. This algorithm results in comprehensive load balancing and an average link utilisation rate exceeding 98%. Independent testing by Tolly, a third-party organisation, has shown that the Huawei solution boosts network throughput from 8% to 17% compared to InfiniBand networks.

Ultra-intelligent O&M: The network digital map provides integrated O&M of applications and networks, offering real-time visibility into E2E traffic paths and fault demarcation within minutes.

Xinghe Intelligent WAN enabling elastic computing power scheduling

Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent WAN solution implements intelligent scheduling of computing power through intelligent traffic awareness, elastic and flexible bandwidth, and service SLA assurance.

Intelligent traffic awareness: Intelligent Deep Flow Analysis cards are introduced to implement traffic behaviour self-learning and intelligent baseline management that enables second-level fault detection and reporting, thus greatly reducing service risks.

SLA assurance: A network digital maps enables path selection based on network latency. In addition, one-click deployment of end-to-end network slices is supported to ensure efficient data transmission of various applications.

Xinghe Intelligent Network Security: enabling intelligent-powered secure networking

The Huawei Xinghe Intelligent Network Security solution provides cloud-network-edge-endpoint integrated intelligent protection for enterprise branches and has three highlights in multi-branch scenarios:

Efficient security operations: With more than 8 000 built-in inference rules and 25 security detection models, the cloud security brain can automatically perform correlation analysis of security events based on massive security alarms. It can then match and deliver handling policies and achieve closed-loop automatic handling of 99% of security events.

Precise ransomware protection: Equipped with the endpoint security EDR and the industry's first endpoint-side two-dimensional threat graph engine, the solution can perform parallel threat detection, increasing ransomware detection rates to 100%. That's not all – the solution enables one-click recovery of encrypted files from ransomware with no data loss.

Innovations never stop

Today’s industries around the globe stand at a critical juncture in advancing from digital transformation to intelligent transformation. Huawei remains committed to constantly innovating its Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings, ultimately propelling all industries into the intelligent era.