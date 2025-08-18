Huawei’s AI contact centre solution reshapes customer engagements

At the recent CEM Africa 2025 Summit, Huawei unveiled its comprehensive portfolio of artificial intelligence contact centre (AICC) solutions, underscoring its commitment to transforming customer service operations across the continent.

By harnessing cutting-edge AI technologies, Huawei aims to help enterprises enhance operational efficiency, boost revenue and evolve customer service from a traditional “cost centre” into an “intelligence operation centre”, accelerating digital transformation across Africa.

Huawei’s AICC solution is redefining customer engagement by combining efficiency, personalisation and service excellence through three key innovations. AI-driven efficiency gains are powered by large language model (LLM)-enabled agent copilots, which significantly improve agent productivity and reduce average handling time (AHT) by 30%.

The generative AI-based Knowledge Manager Copilot automatically extracts and generates accurate Q&A pairs from vast documentation, cutting knowledge base creation timelines from weeks to days, and achieving a knowledge adoption rate exceeding 80%.

The AICC Appliance, Huawei’s full-stack customer service platform, delivers robust data security, operational and maintenance (O&M) efficiency, affordability, and high accuracy. Designed for enterprise customers, it enables the secure and efficient deployment of AI services on premises, ensuring that organisations can adopt advanced AI capabilities while safeguarding sensitive data.

Through its omnichannel solution, Huawei AICC elevates customer experience by enabling integrated engagement across multiple touchpoints. Emphasising openness and collaboration, Huawei supports the creation of new customer journeys, including Bot, TTS/ASR, Agent Copilot, Case Knowledge Base, Data Analysis and Workforce Engagement Management, fostering joint innovation with customers and partners. By tailoring solutions to industry-specific needs, Huawei AICC helps enterprises shorten time to market by up to 50%, empowering them to respond to evolving market demands with agility and precision.

“As a leading global provider of AICC, Huawei has over 30 years of experience in the contact centre domain,” Vassen Moodley, deputy director of Huawei South Africa’s software business department, said in the keynote at CEM summit. “Huawei AICC currently supports more than 700 000 agents and 1 500 enterprise customers worldwide, earning recognition as a Gartner Representative Vendor, and will continue to deliver efficient and intelligent service experiences for customers and partners, accelerating Africa’s digital transformation journey.”

Through two workshops themed Building a Scalable AI Contact Centre, Benedict Rono, senior solution manager at Huawei sub-Saharan Africa’s software business department, introduced Huawei’s brand-new call centre solution to customers. In response to the market and customer’s demands, Huawei AICC continues to innovate and evolve, comprehensively enhancing customer experience, helping customers improve call centre operational efficiency and delivering significant enhancements in cloud-based deployment, artificial intelligence and platform openness.

Huawei’s presence at the CEM Africa 2025 Summit draws enterprises to explore a digital-intelligent future for African businesses. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue integrating advanced AI technologies into customer experience solutions, strengthening its commitment to the African market and working closely with partners to accelerate the continent’s transition toward an intelligent, digitally empowered era.

