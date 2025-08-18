Africa’s banking revolution to take centre stage at Sandton summit

The African banking sector is at a turning point. Customers are demanding faster, more seamless services, regulators are pushing for stronger compliance, and fintechs are challenging incumbents to innovate at scale. For banks, the task is no longer just about keeping pace with digital trends – it’s about building the future of banking today.

These challenges and opportunities will take centre stage at the Banking Transformation Africa Summit 2025, happening from 21-22 August 2025 at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. Over two packed days, senior executives from leading banks, fintechs, technology firms and regulators will explore the strategies, technologies and people-focused initiatives shaping the next era of financial services in Africa.

Day 1: People, culture and the payments revolution

The summit will open with a keynote by Thabiso Njongwe, group chief digital transformation officer at Absa Group, on what it means to become a truly digital-first bank. This sets the stage for a conversation that goes beyond technology – focusing on the human element of transformation.

In a fireside chat, Erin Ferguson Ormond, chief human capital officer for technology at Absa, will explore how banks can harness the power of people to drive successful transformation, showing that culture and talent are just as critical as systems and platforms.

The morning will also highlight building a culture of innovation and agility, with leaders like Subash Sharma (Absa), Sisandile Cikido-Nkatu (Nedbank) and Winnie Mulli (Nedbank) discussing how to embed experimentation, resilience and adaptability into the DNA of banking organisations.

Another core theme of day 1 is customer experience. From a Fico-led session on smarter engagement, to Mawande Bokweni of QuestionPro unpacking how to embed customer insights into digital strategies, banks will learn how to move from generalised service to personalised, frictionless journeys. A dedicated panel will then push the boundaries of what customer experience means, exploring omnichannel strategies, wellness-driven engagement and AI-enabled personalisation.

The spotlight will also fall firmly on payments innovation. Sessions will unpack:

The future of real-time and cross-border payments, with insights from Standard Bank and Nedbank.

Open banking opportunities, with Steven Valoi of Standard Bank.

Blockchain, biometrics and digital tokens in securing global payment systems, with experts from Yoco and Standard Bank.

The day closes with an important reminder: reimagining payments is not just about technology, but about ensuring security, trust and compliance while creating frictionless experiences for all.

Day 2: Data, fintech and cyber resilience

Day 2 pivots to the next frontier – data-driven banking. The morning will feature Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB Personal Segment, outlining how intelligent, inclusive innovation is reshaping personal banking.

A panel moderated by Esther Munyi (Charmed by Data) will then dive into the heart of analytics: how predictive models, real-time insights and ethical data practices can help banks gain a true competitive advantage. Absa’s Thav Reddy and Standard Bank’s Jabu Mashiane will bring governance and privacy into the spotlight, while MTN’s Megan Vercueil will highlight cross-industry lessons from the telecommunications sector.

The conversation then shifts to fintech collaboration. Kumari Janse van Rensburg (Absa) will share what it really takes to unlock partnerships at scale, while Anine de Kock (Peach Payments) will explore the future of fintech disruption and inclusion in Africa.

No digital future comes without risks, and day 2 closes with a focus on cybersecurity and resilience.

Doctor Ngobeni (Standard Bank) will unpack the risks, threats, and innovations in securing digital banking in the age of AI.

Adele Jones (Nedbank) will share practical lessons in building a cyber-resilient banking institution, where blockchain and advanced security frameworks are integral to long-term resilience.

A must-attend summit for banking leaders

The Banking Transformation Africa Summit 2025 brings together an unmatched line-up of banking executives, fintech innovators, regulators and technology partners – all sharing real-world case studies, practical frameworks and forward-looking strategies.

Themes span across people, culture, customer experience, payments, data, AI, fintech collaboration and cyber resilience – reflecting the most urgent priorities facing Africa’s banking leaders today.

With each session grounded in on-the-ground experience, delegates will walk away with actionable insights to tackle legacy systems, siloed data, rising customer expectations and evolving compliance pressures – all while reimagining banking for the digital-first future.

To secure your seat, visit www.bankingtransformationafrica.com.