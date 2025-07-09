Huawei supercharges South African SMEs with over 20 new eKit products

Huawei eKit has officially launched a full suite of more than 20 new products tailored to empowering South Africa’s small and medium-sized enterprises with the tools they need to scale, innovate and compete in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Announced during the Huawei eKit Forum at Huawei South Africa Connect 2025, the expanded portfolio includes next-generation Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 networking products, high-performance storage devices, MiniFTTO optical access solutions and intelligent collaboration tools such as the flagship IdeaHub S3. These launches reinforce Huawei’s commitment to building accessible, intelligent infrastructure that supports real-world business growth.

Held under the theme “Empowering SMEs for Digital Transformation”, the forum brought together partners, technology leaders and SME stakeholders to explore how Huawei eKit is helping unlock digital opportunities through scenario-based innovation, robust technical support and simplified deployment – all designed with SME realities in mind.

“There are more than a million SMEs in South Africa for whom digitalisation is especially vital for business growth, cost-saving and long-term advantage,” said Ding Juan, director of global distribution partner strategy and operations at Huawei, who also highlighted the company’s deep commitment to its extensive network of partners, with special focus on supporting its large and growing community of SME partners.

In data communications, Huawei eKit debuted the eKitEngine AP572, which offers high-density Wi-Fi 7 coverage tailored to classrooms and large meeting spaces. It also released two Wi-Fi 7 outdoor access points: AP772 with 360° omnidirectional antenna for wider coverage and AP772E with directional antenna for ultra-long-distance coverage. In addition, the eKitEngine S310 switch delivers 2.5Gbit/s speed, full optical access and PoE across all 48 ports — ideal for medium-sized campuses such as schools and hotels.

In the MiniFTTO category, Huawei eKit introduced the eKitOptix F700D, a three-in-one Wi-Fi 7 optical access point, alongside the next-gen eKitOptix FG736 AP. The eKitStor Xtreme 200E SSD and the eKitStor Shield 210 portable storage device round out the domain, both known for performance and advanced data protection features.

The collaboration domain saw the release of the IdeaHub S3, equipped with a professional-grade 4K camera, cinema-quality sound and integrated AI capabilities — setting a new benchmark for premium conferencing experiences in SME environments.

To further enhance SME network performance, Huawei eKit also upgraded its SME office network solution. The updated offering integrates high-density 2.5GE ports and Wi-Fi 7, while maintaining support for entry-level Wi-Fi 6 and hybrid switches. Capable of supporting up to 120 simultaneous HD video streams with zero lag, the solution offers SMEs an enterprise-grade experience. New features in the Huawei eKit app and SME Network Centre (SNC) — including simplified troubleshooting and scalable network expansion — further reduce installation and maintenance complexity.

Launched in 2023 to serve the global distribution market, Huawei eKit has experienced rapid international growth, achieving a 30% increase in business and expanding its footprint to more than 70 countries through a network of over 400 Gold distribution partners. South Africa has emerged as one of the brand’s strongest-performing markets.

Vincent Liu, director of Huawei South Africa’s enterprise commercial and distribution sales department, emphasised the portfolio’s ability to accelerate digitalisation for local SMEs using simplified, mature technologies.

“Huawei eKit is dedicated to providing the technological foundation and partnership support necessary for SME success,” said Liu. “Together with all our valued partners, we are committed to illuminating the South African market – empowering SMEs with the digital tools they need to thrive and compete.”

The Huawei eKit offering is built around three pillars: networking and data communication, optical infrastructure, and intelligent collaboration displays. Together, these products deliver end-to-end solutions that address core operational and connectivity needs for SMEs aiming to scale.

In addition to hardware, Huawei eKit provides strong technical support and favourable channel policies to ensure its partners are fully enabled to serve the SME sector. This partner-centric model is central to Huawei’s strategy to drive impact and collaboration across the region.

The strength of Huawei eKit’s partnership approach was on full display during customer testimonial sessions. Alan Prior, CEO of Switchcom, shared insights into how Huawei eKit’s solutions are delivering measurable results.

“We have greatly valued our journey with Huawei over the past two years,” said Prior. “The support provided – encompassing technical assistance, comprehensive training and enablement programmes, and strong marketing backing – has been instrumental. Combined with the inherent competitiveness of Huawei eKit’s products, this partnership empowers us to deliver exceptional value.”

Further highlighting collaboration, Dawid Naude, business unit manager at Mustek, a Huawei Gold distributor, appeared alongside Xola Pikoli, head of sales and solutions at M Technologies.

“IdeaHub represents a revolutionary leap in collaboration technology – a market-proven solution that delivers exceptional value,” said Naude. “As Huawei’s Gold distributor, Mustek has empowered numerous South African clients who consistently appreciate our collaborative approach. Our journey with Huawei remains highly productive, and we’re committed to strengthening this strategic alliance.”

“Through our partnership with Mustek, we’ve deployed transformative projects across education and government sectors using Huawei IdeaHub,” added Pikoli. “The combination of Mustek’s expertise and Huawei’s competitive technology provided vital support at every stage. We’ll continue leveraging IdeaHub as a cornerstone of South Africa’s intelligent transformation.”

Designed to meet the evolving needs of SMEs, the Huawei eKit portfolio delivers cost-effective and scalable networking, optical and storage solutions. This includes Wi-Fi access points, diversified switches, multi-service gateways, MiniFTTO infrastructure, SSDs, and smart office and telepresence systems like the IdeaHub. Built on the latest Wi-Fi 6 and 7 technologies, these products offer high-performance indoor and outdoor connectivity across a range of SME environments — from offices and schools to budget hotels and light industrial sites.

All offerings are supported by the Huawei eKit app, which incorporates AI to streamline installation, management and maintenance.

Looking ahead, Huawei eKit will continue working closely with partners in South Africa to develop scenario-based solutions and innovate around emerging communication technologies. With a focus on simplicity, performance and accessibility, Huawei eKit remains committed to supporting SMEs in building a smarter, more connected future.

