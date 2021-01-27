Huge Telecom launches another wireless voice industry first - TechCentral

During these constantly changing times, one thing is certain: Communication remains the most essential service in keeping businesses connected.

While today we can do this, and tomorrow we can’t do that, one thing we can do is talk to each other, and we are saying: “Go Huge, talk to as many people as you can, for as long as you like, reach out, rekindle old connections, make new ones, just say, ‘Hi’.”

With an industry-first, fixed calling plan for business, using the Huge GSM fixed-wireless voice solution, you can call whomever, whenever, and not need to worry about your monthly bill changing. For only R500/month, make unlimited calls within South Africa.

The fixed calling plan will help you take control of your telecoms costs and enable you to budget accurately in the future, while making as many connections as possible to help you grow your business.

With over 600 business partners, serving 17 000 customers in all corners of the country, and across all segments of industry, know that we can service your telephony requirements wherever you may be. And with over 25 years in the business, know that Huge has weathered many storms along the way, and always kept our customers talking.

Scalable

Whether you are a small business or large corporation, you’ll be pleased to know that the solution is scalable from one to 10 lines, which easily caters to organisations with up to 50 employees. And with its full hunting facility — even with multiple devices — the solution operates seamlessly with your existing phone number. It can also be set up to ensure that there is always an available line when your customers or employees need one.

Unlike other calling plans and voice connections found in the market today, the Huge Telecom offering is not based on VoIP, and in fact has no dependency on the Internet. Our calls leverage the MTN GSM mobile network, which is voted the best network in South Africa and offers coverage where most businesses need it. And since the industry authorities regulate GSM call quality, you are guaranteed to have consistent, high-quality calls. More than a billion people trust GSM daily worldwide to keep them connected.

The offer

Perfect for both small and large businesses, our new call service offers the following benefits*:

Make unlimited calls to local networks for only R500/month per line.

Businesses can add up to 10 lines together for their business.

Port your local geographic number, even though you’ll be running on the GSM network.

Enjoy reliable coverage all around the country on the MTN network — voted South Africa’s best network.

Get a free device or router and free support for the full term of your contract.

* Terms and conditions apply

We at Huge Telecom, a part of the Huge Group, remain dedicated to providing our business partners and their customers with reliable communication solutions.

For over two decades, Huge Telecom has been a pioneer in the business GSM telecommunications space and remains the only provider of fixed-wireless calling solutions over the GSM network. We use GSM technology because we understand it is a proven, stable voice communication technology that stands the test of time.

So, in essence, if you aren’t using Huge Telecom, or taking advantage of this industry first, your business is missing out on all the benefits we have to offer.

For more information, please visit www.hugetelecom.co.za.