iOCO deploys R9.6-million in fresh share buybacks

JSE-listed IT services group iOCO has repurchased a further 2.18 million of its own shares, continuing a buyback programme launched last year.

In a voluntary statement published on Friday, iOCO — previously EOH Holdings — said the shares were bought between 2 and 29 January 2026 at prices ranging from R4.31 to R4.65, for a total consideration of R9.6-million, excluding transaction costs. The repurchased shares are being held as treasury shares.

Since 1 August 2025, the group has cumulatively bought back 6.48 million shares at a total cost of R26.4-million, representing about 1% of its issued share capital. Following the latest transaction, iOCO now holds 8.56 million shares as treasury stock.

The board said it had assessed the impact of the repurchases and remains satisfied that they are in the best interests of the company, while still leaving sufficient financial flexibility to pursue its strategic objectives and capital allocation priorities.

Shareholders have authorised iOCO to repurchase up to 121.1 million shares – or 19.3% of its issued share capital at the time the authority was granted – following its AGM in December 2025.

In addition, iOCO said it has put in place a formal share repurchase programme, via a wholly owned subsidiary, under which it may buy back up to four million shares. The programme allows for repurchases during closed periods, including ahead of the release of the group’s interim results for the six months ended 31 January 2026, which are expected around 18 March.

Shares bought under the programme will be repurchased at prices not exceeding 10% above the volume-weighted average trading price over the preceding five business days. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

