Stellar year expected for Digicloud Africa and its reseller partners

Digicloud Africa, Google Cloud distributor and reseller enablement partner in Africa, expects a “stellar” year ahead, thanks to a surge in positive sentiment around Gemini and Google security solutions across Africa.

Digicloud Africa CEO Gregory MacLennan says: “The sentiment around Google is so positive right now that we are even seeing major enterprises implementing Google alongside their existing software and making long-term commitments to Google solutions. The likes of Discovery Health have signed a multi-year commitment to harness Gemini within their organisation, and other big players are starting to take note, which is really where it gets exciting.”

Recently, Discovery Vitality and Google announced a global partnership to launch Vitality AI, a new platform integrating Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini models with Vitality’s health data sets to give Vitality’s customers personalised, actionable insight tailored to each individual’s health, lifestyle and key risk factors to help reduce illness and extend healthy years.

MacLennan adds: “There’s a lot of positive sentiment around anything to do with Google AI, Google security within Africa because of the local data centre.”

MacLennan says this bodes well for Digicloud Africa and its resellers. Digicloud Africa, launched in 2018, is a Google-exclusive value-added distributor, and has built its business model and reseller network from the ground up. The company now has over 125 reseller partners serving 46 countries across Africa. “Now’s the time to be a reseller, if you weren’t one before. If you are a reseller, now’s the time to speak to your customers about AI and security,” he says.

Market-leading AI

MacLennan says a key Google drawcard is Gemini. “Where Google may have been seen as a slow starter for two or three years, Gemini has soared past the competition in the past year. Gemini is consistently better on more metrics than everyone else and that is being seen in the market, so people are flocking to Google,” he says.

“This is also being seen in Google’s share price where others are taking a bit of strain. Google’s share price more than doubled from May 2025 to January 2026, and Google’s AI is being recognised as the number one AI tool across Google Workspace, Enterprise and within Google Cloud applications.

MacLennan notes that organisations applying Gemini to specific business problems are starting to see real returns, making specific business processes more efficient, cheaper and faster.

Enhanced security

Google’s security focus is also driving uptake across Africa, MacLennan says. “We are also seeing really good traction around Google security. In Africa and South Africa, there are a lot more security solutions available from Google that have Google-level security. This means the best of the best security, bolstered by acquisitions and partnerships such as the Google Cloud/Wiz acquisition.

“You can secure any environment with Google-level security, and you don’t have to be running a Google environment to do it. So, that’s a big win for Google and the African market as we head into 2026,” he says.

MacLennan notes that the launch of the local Google Cloud region in Johannesburg is also driving moves to Google across Africa. “The local data centre has been launched and is in active use by a number of South African customers,” he says.

Resellers scale Google capabilities

Local resellers are responding to the surge in demand by scaling up their capabilities around Gemini and Google security solutions.

MacLennan says: “What we’re seeing with some of our biggest resellers and those focusing on AI innovation is that they are actively moving their businesses across to AI solutions. These businesses are building solutions that they’re using internally – they are eating their own dog food and implementing Gemini AI at scale.”

Digicloud supports resellers through regular training, support and enablement, with ongoing enablement to keep them updated on what solutions are available and how they can get the most out of Google’s partner programmes.

“We want our partners focused on looking after their customers and adding as much value as possible through engineering great solutions. We don’t want them worried about how to meet programme requirements, get value from partnering with us and understand how everything works,” he says.

“We do that through enablement sessions and meetings with the reseller teams to explain the programmes, rebates and opportunities. If you’re working with DigiCloud, we make it as simple as possible for you to be able to sell these solutions and spend the time engineering amazing things that make your customers happy, and as little time as possible working out how the programme works.”

“Part of DigiCloud’s strength is helping resellers navigate Google’s partner programme and changes to that programme as they happen, so our resellers can focus on technical expertise and helping their customers solve business problems,” MacLennan concludes.

About Digicloud Africa

Digicloud Africa is Google’s chosen enablement partner in Africa. Through Digicloud, Google is creating an ecosystem of Google Cloud partners across the continent. Digicloud supports its partner network by providing the necessary training, tools and resources needed to implement cloud solutions and support to their customers successfully. As customer demands for technology intensify, Digicloud is increasing its investment in supporting its partners to achieve sustainable growth. Digicloud’s partner enablement helps organisations build skills around open, advanced technologies to go to market with outcome-based solutions. Find Digicloud Africa on LinkedIn.