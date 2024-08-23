iTOO scoops underwriting manager of the year accolade

iTOO Special Risks has won the Managing Agency of the Year award at this year’s Financial Intermediary Association (FIA) Intermediary Experience Awards, held last week (15 August 2024) at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“We are thrilled to announce that we, iTOO Special Risks, have been named the Underwriting Managing Agency of the Year. This incredible honour is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team and the invaluable partnerships we have built with our brokers,” says iTOO CEO Justin Naylor.

At iTOO, our vision is to be an epic partner in speciality insurance. For us, epic stands for expert, partnership, innovation and commitment. We believe that partnering with our brokers is not just fundamental – it is the cornerstone of our success. We are committed to delivering quality and expert service, always.”

The FIA Intermediary Experience Awards has been the most prestigious and well-known annual recognition event in the South African financial services industry for over 20 years. The awards recognise insurers for the products, solutions and services offered to the end consumer through the FIA’s member intermediaries or financial advisers.

The annual awards evening is an event that brings together industry stakeholders to celebrate product suppliers (insurers) in the industry who support intermediated distribution in South Africa. The awards are a reminder of the complex relationships that exist between FIA members and insurers as they join forces to deliver the best possible financial outcome to consumers.

Taking home the coveted Managing Agency of the Year award underscores the fact that iTOO is a unique company that provides specialist insurance and a brand that pushes the boundaries of traditional insurance.

Big thank you

“I would like to extend a big thank you to our amazing brokers, clients and partners for your trust and support. I also want to extend a special thank you to our iTOOers for their relentless commitment to delivering expert service to our brokers and clients. Here’s to many more years of collaboration and shared success.,” says Naylor.

This latest recognition follows iTOO’s success at the 2022 FIA Intermediary Experience Awards when the company won the Product Supplier of the Year Award in the Underwriting Management Agencies category.