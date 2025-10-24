JSE to wave goodbye to MultiChoice in December

MultiChoice’s run as a public company is drawing to a close, with its ticker set to blink for the last time on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

The end came not with drama, but with a legal formality – a so-called “squeeze-out”. Groupe Canal+, the French media giant that had been circling MultiChoice for years, crossed the 90% ownership shareholder threshold in October. Under South African company law, that gives Canal+ the right to mop up the rest.

On Friday, Canal+ served notice to the remaining shareholders that their stakes would be bought out at the same price as the earlier offer of R125/share. They have 30 business days to challenge it – though few if any are expected to.

For the first time since Naspers spun it out in 2019, MultiChoice will be entirely private

Trading in MultiChoice shares will stop on Monday, 27 October. By 5 December, Canal+ will pay out the holdouts, completing its acquisition of full control of the group. On 10 December, MultiChoice will be delisted from both the JSE and A2X.

For the first time since Naspers spun it out in 2019, MultiChoice will be entirely private in South Africa, folded into the global Canal+ empire. For investors who have watched the company’s story unfold – from the early DStv years to Showmax’s streaming wars – that final JSE bell would still carry a note of nostalgia.

It won’t be entirely lost to local investors, however. Canal+ has announced plans for a secondary inward listing on the JSE. The listing aims to preserve South African investor access to the enlarged media group. That process will begin once MultiChoice is delisted. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

