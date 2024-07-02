Meet LG’s premium commercial air conditioning solutions

Businesses across various industries rely on high-quality commercial air conditioning (CAC) systems to maintain optimal environments for their professional and public spaces. Whether it is for heating or cooling purposes, investing in top-tier commercial air conditioning is essential to ensure comfort and productivity. LG’s range of commercial air conditioning solutions goes beyond just temperature control; they offer a host of value-added services that prioritise energy efficiency, longevity and superior performance for businesses.

“Among the myriad commercial air conditioning solutions available in the market, LG’s CAC solutions stand out,” says Magrietha Coetzee, Air Solutions head of sales at LG Electronics South Africa. LG’s commercial air conditioners not only deliver clean air but also incorporate cutting-edge technologies that set them apart from the competition. The Multi V 5 system by LG boasts revolutionary features such as the Ultimate Inverter Compressor, which forms the backbone of its efficiency and durability. Furthermore, the exclusive Black Fin II heat exchanger ensures sustained performance, while the Dual Sensing Control optimises comfort levels while minimising energy consumption.

“While businesses understand the importance of high-quality commercial air conditioners, many may not realise the distinct advantages that LG’s CAC systems offer,” adds Coetzee. “LG’s products outshine competitors with their progressive features, making them the ideal choice for business owners seeking efficient air solution.”

Solutions to fit business requirements

Optimising operational costs

While maintaining a comfortable indoor environment is essential, the expenses associated with traditional commercial air conditioning systems can be a concern for many businesses. “Choosing an LG CAC system can be a gamechanger for cost-conscious businesses,” Coetzee says. LG’s Multi V S system, equipped with Black Fin II technology, not only safeguards the system from environmental elements, extending its lifespan, but also contributes to reduced operational and maintenance expenses. With advanced filtration systems, innovative inverter compressor technology, and intelligent control features, LG’s commercial AC products minimise the need for frequent maintenance, ensuring cost-effectiveness for businesses.

Enhanced comfort and productivity

The well-being of individuals in various settings, such as hospitals, schools, airports, shopping malls and office buildings, hinges on access to clean and fresh air. LG’s CAC solutions go beyond temperature regulation; they create a comfortable and consistent environment for business owners, employees and customers alike.

“LG’s commercial air conditioner systems provide continuous heating during cold spells through features like Dual Sensing Control, Partial Defrost and Smart Oil Management,” explains Coetzee. By leveraging technologies like Dual Sensing Control, which adjusts humidity and temperature levels for optimal comfort, LG ensures a pleasant indoor environment conducive to productivity and well-being.

Comprehensive post-sales support

While many companies focus solely on product sales, LG distinguishes itself by offering robust post-sales support and services to its customers. From technical assistance to training and education to online resources and a dedicated customer service hotline, LG ensures that businesses have access to the support they need throughout the lifecycle of their CAC systems.

“At LG, we take pride in our commitment to providing ongoing support to our customers,” says Coetzee. “Whether customers need guidance on installation, operation or maintenance, LG’s team of experts is dedicated to assisting them at every stage, reinforcing LG’s reputation for excellence in customer service and satisfaction.”

Putting business needs first

LG’s commercial air conditioning systems stand as the premier choice for large buildings with expansive open areas, such as atriums, halls and shopping malls. “An exemplary case is the transformation of the Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg, where LG replaced a deteriorating chilled water system with a versatile and energy-efficient commercial air conditioning solution.”

Implementing LG’s Multi V unit not only ensured a diverse and reliable supply but also optimised efficiency during peak hours, serving nearly 30 000 daily shoppers.

“LG’s CAC solutions lead the market with their pioneering features, setting them apart as unparalleled industry innovators,” Coetzee concludes. “Recognising the indispensable role of commercial air conditioning units in the success of businesses, LG remains committed to enhancing its CAC systems to meet the evolving needs of commercial enterprises. By focusing on advancements in durability, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, LG continues to elevate the standards of commercial air conditioning, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.”

