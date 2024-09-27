IT Leadership Series | Momentum Multiply CIO Ndibulele Mqoboli

Ndibulele Mqoboli, CIO of Momentum Multiply, has 19 years of experience in architecting and developing enterprise applications, creating scalable, high-quality software solutions and leading cross-functional teams.

He has a proven track record of delivering large-scale enterprise technology solutions in telecommunications, insurance and investment banking.

An advocate for leveraging so-called “Lean” principles to drive digital transformation using emerging technologies, he has had a strong focus on customer experience design and commercial outcomes.

TechCentral asked Mqoboli, who has a master’s degree in IT from the University of Pretoria, a few questions for its IT Leadership Series.

What does your company do?

Momentum Multiply empowers and incentivises members to understand their health and wellness while actively seeking ways to enhance their long-term well-being. This is facilitated through a seamless and fully digital experience, making it easier for members to engage with their health journey.

What do you see as the IT leader’s top priorities in 2024?

Leveraging data as a strategic asset through the application of AI and machine learning models

Business agility – the ability to learn fast and adapt and deliver solutions that speak to client needs

Cybersecurity and the protection of client data

Who do you most admire in business and why?

Mteto Nyati – I admire him for his exemplary ethical leadership and the significant impact he’s had in corporate South Africa. His unwavering dedication to succeed, even when faced with challenging odds, has established him as a trailblazer for others to follow and emulate.

How do you attract and retain talent?

Foster a culture of ownership, open communication and trust, ensuring that employees feel valued and engaged. Stay aligned with industry trends and innovations to remain competitive and attractive to top talent. Encourage creativity and free thinking by maintaining an open environment for new ideas, while recognising and rewarding exceptional performance to motivate and retain high achievers.

If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

Take action – it’s the key to success. Dream big, but more importantly, take bold steps to turn those dreams into reality. Life rewards what you actually do, not just what you aspire to do.

What’s your favourite productivity hack?

Effective delegation allows me to maximise my time and energy on core responsibilities that truly make an impact, while leveraging the skills of others.

What occupation (other than your own) would you like to try?

I am fascinated by the world of creative arts, so an occupation that blends creativity and technology would be appealing.

Where do you see the technology industry heading in the next three to five years?

Increased employee productivity through generative AI: Widespread adoption of generative AI tools will assist employees with tasks such as content creation, coding and data analysis, enhancing overall productivity.

Augmented intelligence: We can expect a surge in applications that leverage augmented intelligence to drive innovation across various sectors.

Emphasis on responsible and ethical AI practices: Organisations will increasingly prioritise transparency in AI algorithms, ensuring that decisions made by these systems are explainable and free from bias

What is one book you’d recommend to our audience and why?

The Goal by Eli Goldratt and Jeff Cox. This book offers a systematic approach to improving organisational performance by focusing on three essential questions: what to change; what to change to; and how to cause the change. Through a compelling narrative, Goldratt illustrates how addressing these questions can lead to significant enhancements in efficiency and productivity, making it an invaluable read for anyone interested in business management and operational excellence. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

