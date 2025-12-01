MSB unveils Subscriber Management Platform in bold relaunch

The connectivity we use today is fundamentally different from what we used a decade ago. It is also more complex, dynamic and integral to business operations. This means that as enterprises navigate this evolving landscape, the tools they depend on need to evolve, too.

From mobile operators and enterprise IT teams to IoT connectivity providers and telecommunications aggregators, organisations need sophisticated infrastructure capable of authenticating users, managing sessions, controlling usage and ensuring seamless service continuity at scale.

That’s where MSB Micro Systems steps in, offering a next-generation solution purpose-built for today’s demands and tomorrow’s innovation.

This marks a shift in focus from a singular, protocol-driven tool to a comprehensive, service-orientated platform

With a refined brand identity and the strategic relaunch of its flagship product, MSB Micro Systems is signalling a new chapter in its journey. The company’s widely deployed authentication platform (previously known as Managed Radius) has been rebranded as the Subscriber Management Platform (SMP).

This update is more than a name change; it marks a shift in focus from a singular, protocol-driven tool to a comprehensive, service-orientated platform that allows enterprises to manage digital identities, sessions and policy control across a wide variety of use cases.

From Radius to SMP: A strategic product rebrand

For years, MSB was best known for its Radius-based expertise, providing core AAA (authentication, authorisation and accounting) services to telecoms operators and managed service providers. However, as enterprise needs evolved, so did MSB’s offerings.

The rebrand of Radius to SMP better reflects the platform’s full capabilities and the strategic direction of the business. This move clarifies for partners and enterprise clients alike that MSB is not just offering a legacy authentication service but a modular, extensible platform designed to manage connectivity and identity across multiple network environments, technologies and use cases.

In other words, this is not just a new name. It’s a new statement of purpose.

Unpacking MSB SMP

The MSB SMP is a full-featured, carrier-grade platform that allows enterprises and network providers to manage subscriber identity, control access and enforce policy across distributed environments. It is composed of three main services:

Auth (authentication): Validates subscriber credentials and determines access rights in real time, supporting multiple identity formats and protocols.

Validates subscriber credentials and determines access rights in real time, supporting multiple identity formats and protocols. AAA (authentication, authorisation and accounting): A core engine for controlling who gets access to what, when and for how long. It supports advanced enforcement and session tracking across networks.

A core engine for controlling who gets access to what, when and for how long. It supports advanced enforcement and session tracking across networks. PCF (policy control function): A modern policy engine that dynamically manages service access rules, bandwidth prioritisation and quality-of-service enforcement based on user profile, service plan or business rules.

Together these components form the backbone of a secure, flexible and scalable identity and session management platform that can support mobile, fixed-line and internet-of-things environments. SMP is protocol-agnostic and easily integrates with existing network infrastructure and IT systems, making it a futureproof investment.

Foundation for connectivity-centric enterprises

MSB’s new positioning focuses squarely on the enterprise channel. While the company does not sell directly to end users, it powers the services of a wide range of enterprise-focused partners, acting as the invisible but critical layer behind seamless connectivity and secure digital experiences.

Typical MSB partners include:

Network service providers (NSPs) that deliver broadband, mobile and private network solutions to businesses and governments.

Technology expense management (TEM) providers that centralise and automate control of enterprise telecom infrastructure.

IoT connectivity platforms that require granular access control and policy management for thousands (or millions) of connected devices.

What all these customers have in common is the need to authenticate users or devices, manage access to networks and services, and apply real-time business logic, all at scale. That’s the core strength of the MSB SMP.

Why the SaaS relaunch matters

In addition to the product rebrand, MSB is also conducting a SaaS-centric relaunch of its SMP product. Once offered on-premises and hybrid deployments, SMP is now offered as a cloud-hosted, fully managed service that partners can use on a subscription model.

This move responds to growing demand for cloud-native infrastructure across all industries, from government agencies looking to reduce capex and simplify management, to IoT providers requiring elastic scalability. SaaS-based delivery enhances deployment speed, offers real-time access to updates and security patches, and allows for greater operational resilience.

MSB’s cloud relaunch also reinforces the company’s technology-agnostic approach. Customers can choose the model (hybrid or SaaS) that is best suited to their needs, without sacrificing performance or functionality. This is especially crucial in regulated or high-security environments where infrastructure control remains a priority.

Shift in identity: becoming strategic enablers

This evolution goes beyond product architecture or pricing models. At its core, it’s about MSB’s broader role in the market. The company is redefining itself as more than just a vendor of Radius servers or AAA infrastructure. It is becoming a strategic enabler for any enterprise that needs to securely manage subscribers, endpoints and policies across a complex digital landscape.

Internally, MSB has updated its messaging and engagement strategies to reflect this shift, from emphasising protocols and engineering precision to focusing on customer outcomes and partner enablement. Externally, this means speaking the language of business value, highlighting how SMP helps organisations reduce operational overhead, accelerate time-to-market, and secure user and device access in real time.

Designed for scale and simplicity

While the architecture behind SMP is highly modular and scalable, the user experience is designed for clarity and ease of use. Partners can manage subscribers, apply policies and monitor sessions through a unified web interface or integrate SMP into their existing orchestration tools via APIs.

This level of control and visibility is critical for MSB’s channel partners, who serve clients with widely varying connectivity needs, from the smallest offices to their corporate giant counterparts and multinational supply chains. Regardless of scale, SMP is built to deliver:

Carrier-grade reliability

Rapid provisioning and onboarding

Granular control over users and policies

Real-time analytics and alerting

Secure multitenancy for resellers and partners

A channel-first approach to market

MSB’s go-to-market model is exclusively channel-driven. Rather than selling directly to enterprise clients, MSB empowers a network of partners to deliver and support its platform as part of their broader service offerings.

This approach lets MSB focus on platform innovation while enabling partners to own the customer relationship. It also ensures that the SMP can be seamlessly embedded into the diverse go-to-market strategies of different partner types, from telecom operators to SaaS aggregators to IoT solution providers.

To give this model the support it needs, MSB offers dedicated onboarding and white labelling to enable partners to sell the SMP under their brand if they choose to.

A platform for the future of connectivity

MSB Micro Systems’ introduction of the Subscriber Management Platform (SMP) reflects an unmistakable vision of where the market is heading. While digital ecosystems expand and businesses need more scalable, secure and flexible connectivity solutions, MSB is reacting with a platform that delivers real-world value without locking customers into specific technology stacks.

By rebranding its flagship product, embedding SaaS flexibility and embracing a channel-first strategy, MSB is positioning itself as a strategic partner to the companies building tomorrow’s connected services.

To businesses and partners alike, the message is clear: equipment to handle subscribers, control access and enforce policy at scale is no longer an option. It is required, and MSB’s SMP is here to make it possible.