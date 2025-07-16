MTN Group appoints new chief enterprise officer

MTN Group has appointed David Behr as its group chief enterprise business officer with immediate effect.

Behr will lead the JSE-listed telecommunications group’s integrated enterprise business unit following the recent consolidation of its converged solutions and group enterprise business units into a single structure.

“This development follows strategic work initiated earlier this year to streamline MTN’s commercial operations,” the group said in a statement.

Behr will oversee the growth and execution of MTN’s enterprise strategy, including voice and data services and next-generation solutions such as internet of things, unified communications and cloud.

“His remit spans all MTN operating companies, with a focus on strengthening the group’s product portfolio and expanding its capabilities in managed services and system integration,” MTN said.

Prior to this appointment to the new role, Behr served as CEO of MTN converged solutions. His career also includes leadership roles as CEO of Liquid C2 and Cloudmania, as well as group chief product officer and group chief digital officer of Liquid Telecommunications. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Bristol. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

