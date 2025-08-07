MTN MoMo launches rent-to-own smartphone solution

In a bold move to redefine digital inclusion, MTN MoMo South Africa has launched another bold initiative, the Handset Rent-to-Own solution, designed to break down barriers and put the power of connectivity directly into the hands of millions of South Africans.

Driven by a clear customer-first philosophy and a relentless pursuit of innovation, this offering empowers users, especially the unbanked and underserved, to own a 4G or 5G smartphone affordably, from as little as R10/day, with no credit checks or paperwork required.

“We’re not just launching another product, we’re changing the game,” says Kagiso Mothibi, CEO: Fintech SA at MTN South Africa. “Smartphones are gateways to opportunity, education and financial inclusion. By enabling rent-to-own through the MTN MoMo app, we’re placing that gateway into more hands than ever before.”

The process is smart, secure and tailored to the realities of South Africa’s informal and underbanked economy

This new offering follows MTN’s recent roll-out of Smartphone For All and Shesh@ 5G Sim delivery, reinforcing the company’s mission to drive innovation that serves real, everyday needs. It is a direct response to the digital divide, and a challenge to the status quo of smartphone affordability in South Africa.

Powered by MTN’s trusted fintech platform in partnership with Airvantage, the service uses advanced AI-driven affordability assessments – with no payslip, no credit check history required. The process is smart, secure and tailored to the realities of South Africa’s informal and underbanked economy.

Once approved, customers choose a flexible payment plan – either three, six, nine or 12 months – and once payments are complete, the device is theirs to own, forever.

‘Customer-first innovation’

“This is what customer-first innovation looks like,” adds Mothibi. “We’re bringing people into the digital world with dignity, simplicity and flexibility.”

Tandi Kuper, CEO of Airvantage, echoes the impact: “Together with MTN, we’re using data science and fintech to democratise access to smartphones. It’s technology with purpose, at scale.”

The launch phase features 4G-enabled Samsung smartphones (the A05, A06, A16 and A26), with more trusted brands set to follow.

How it works:

Download or open the MTN MoMo App Select Handset Rent-to-Own Apply with a few simple taps Pay a small deposit Choose your payment plan (three, six, nine or 12 months) Receive your device Own it outright after final payment

With this launch, MTN continues to prove that innovation isn’t about gadgets, it’s about impact. It’s about people. And it’s about time.

For more information, visit www.mtnmomo.co.za.

