Close Menu

    MultiChoice posts 99% slump in interim profit

    MultiChoice has reported a 99% fall in half-year profit and described the operating environment as "extremely hostile".
    By

    MultiChoice posts 99% slump in interim profitPay television company MultiChoice Group on Tuesday reported a 99% fall in half-year profit and described the operating environment as “extremely hostile”.

    The owner of DStv, whose pay-TV business operates across 50 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, said its performance was marred by weaker local currencies and constrained consumer spending, particularly in Nigeria, and extreme power disruptions in Zambia.

    MultiChoice said its adjusted core headline earnings per share — its measure of the underlying performance — fell to 2c/share for the six months ended 30 September, down from R3.56/share a year earlier.

    Overall group revenue at MultiChoice fell by 10% to R25.4-billion on a reported basis but grew by 4% on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange effects and mergers and acquisitions.

    MultiChoice said subscriptions fell by 5% and 15%, respectively, in its South African and Rest of Africa operations.

    It said profit was further hit by incremental investments in streaming platform Showmax, which MultiChoice is prioritising to fight off competition from streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and Disney.

    Read: Big changes coming to DStv Stream

    “Stripping out Showmax, the group would have seen reported trading profit increase by 28% on an organic basis,” said Multichoice, whose shares were down 0.3% at 2.12pm.  — Sfundo Parakozov, (c) 2024 Reuters

    Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

    This is a developing story … check back often for more

    Don’t miss:

    MultiChoice warns of ‘most challenging’ period in group’s history



    Share.

    Related Posts