Nedbank restores services after brief Monday outage

Nedbank said on Monday that it had fully restored services after an outage, which began at around 7.30am, impacted clients of its electronic banking channels.

“Services on Nedbank’s banking channels are now fully restored,” the bank said in a post on social media shortly after 11am. “Thank you for your patience while we resolved the issue.”

Nedbank did not say what caused the problem, which led to a spike of incidents being reported on Downdetector.co.za, a website that reports on problems with popular websites.

Frustration

The bank had earlier taken to social media to apologise for the downtime. “We know that Nedbank clients are experiencing difficulty logging onto our digital channels. Our team is hard at work to restore these services as quickly as possible,” it said on X.

The downtime prompted some customers to express their frustration on social media platforms, including X and Facebook. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

