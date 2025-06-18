New MD for Dell South Africa

Dell Technologies South Africa has a new MD following the recent resignation of Doug Woolley, who has taken a senior role at JSE-listed Altron Group.

Habib Mahakian has been named MD and vice president of Dell South Africa with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday. This expands his current role as vice president for emerging markets at Dell.

“Habib brings valuable insight into how AI, hybrid cloud and secure infrastructure can drive real impact. As South Africa embraces digital transformation, Habib is well-placed to lead Dell’s mission of innovation and growth in the region,” the company said in a statement.

Altron announced last month that it had hired Woolley as sales executive for Altron Digital Business.

“In his new role, Woolley will lead the sales organisation at Altron Digital Business, overseeing strategy, execution and growth across key markets and verticals,” Altron said in a statement at the time.

“He joins the business at a pivotal time as it accelerates its expansion and deepens its focus on delivering outcome-driven solutions that help clients operate, optimise and transform their digital environments.” – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

