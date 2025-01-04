Nick Clegg is stepping down at Meta

Meta Platforms said Nick Clegg will step down as the social media company’s president of global affairs. Joel Kaplan, Clegg’s deputy, was named to replace him as policy chief.

“I am proud of the work I have been able to do leading and supporting teams across the company to ensure continued innovation can go hand in hand with increased transparency and accountability, and with new forms of governance,” Clegg wrote in a post shared on Facebook, the company’s flagship social network.

“My time at the company coincided with a significant resetting of the relationship between ‘Big Tech’ and the societal pressures manifested in new laws, institutions and norms affecting the sector.”

Before joining Meta — then called Facebook — in 2018 to lead the company’s lobbying efforts, Clegg was deputy prime minister of the UK.

The years since have brought escalating regulatory scrutiny, multiple antitrust lawsuits and persistent criticism over Facebook and Instagram’s impact on society.

Clegg’s role has expanded to include bolstering the company’s communications and policy efforts, and in 2022 he was given his current title.

Kaplan, who joined Meta to oversee US public policy in 2011, formerly worked on the campaign and in the administration of US President George W Bush. — Jillian Ward, (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP

