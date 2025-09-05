No talks between MTN and Telkom: Ralph Mupita

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita has denied a report that the pan-African telecommunications operator is in any form of discussion about a potential acquisition of Telkom Group.

Speaking at a media event in Johannesburg on Friday, Mupita said that although discussions between the two operators and advisors have taken place in the past, there are no talks between the parties or their advisors taking place currently.

“There are no discussions going on between MTN and Telkom — and neither are the parties in discussion over a possible deal,” said Mupita.

You cannot rule out anything in the future, and it will be not responsible for us to say that

Bloomberg News on Thursday reported MTN was considering renewing talks to acquire Telkom, citing sources close to the matter, but Mupita has now firmly refuted this.

Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong has previously dismissed speculation that the acquisition by Vodacom of a 30% co-controlling stake in fibre operator Maziv – the parent of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa – could lead to the sale of a stake in Telkom’s Openserve unit.

He said Openserve was not for sale, despite Telkom’s decision in 2023 to work with Bank of America to gauge interest in the business from potential investors and strategic partners.

“You cannot rule out anything in the future, and it will be not responsible for us to say that. What I’m saying is, right now, there are no talks and no advisors engaged. But you can never rule it out in the future,” said Mupita. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: