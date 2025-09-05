South Africa should be spared summer blackouts

Eskom does not expect any load shedding this summer, according to energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The so-called “unplanned capability loss factor” for summer has increased by 2GW to 15GW.

Ahead of winter, the utility had warned if it was above 13GW, there would be a return to load shedding.

“We are very bullish about the outlook,” the minister told reporters on Friday.

We are very clear around this: it is single-digit tariffs we are playing around with

The utility outlined the details of its summer plan and how it performed over winter. Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said that for the 2024 financial year, there were 329 days of load shedding, compared to 13 days for the same period this year.

The energy availability factor improved from 55% in FY2023 to 60.6% in FY2025. It was 70% in August, indicating an upward trend.

Marokane hinted that the era of massive Eskom price increases might finally be coming to an end. The company’s be sustainable “when we are able to exist as a business in a space where tariff increases are … low; we are very clear around this: it is single-digit tariffs we are playing around with”.

As Eskom transitions to a low-carbon energy mix, Marokane said it had started pivoting on energy security, affordability and sustainability through technologies.

Load reduction

However, renewable energy capacity through independent power producers is 730MW below target.

Meanwhile, Eskom committed itself on Friday to ending load reduction in the next 18 months.

Load reduction is a measure taken by Eskom to prevent grid failures as a result of illegal electricity connections and vandalism causing system overloads.

Agnes Mlambo, acting group executive for distribution, said progress has been made in reducing load reduction nationally, with a 3% improvement between April and June. The biggest positive change was in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

She said that in the meantime, the utility has set a goal of reducing load reduction by between 15% and 20% by March next year.

The summer outlook is supported by ongoing recovery and structural improvements in Eskom’s generation fleet. Marokane said this includes bringing Medupi unit 4 and Kusile unit 6 online this winter.

An additional 930MW of capacity is expected from Koeberg unit 1 when it returns to service following long-term operational maintenance later this month.

The structural shift in the performance of the generation fleet has delivered cost efficiencies, with savings in diesel spend of approximately R16-billion in the last financial year.

Marokane said Eskom is increasing its focus and capacity to drive further efficiencies through primary energy optimisation, procurement efficiencies, digital transformation and capital productivity, together with revenue growth opportunities. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

