On demand and human-centric: Vodacom Business’s extraordinary shift

Digital transformation is no longer just a buzzword in most boardrooms, it’s essential for survival in South Africa’s rapidly changing business landscape. The pandemic, rolling loadshedding and shifting economies have all forced leaders to rethink how they operate, stay connected and compete.

Vodacom Business was no exception – we, too, had to evolve and transform from a pure telco business into a “techco” that partners with customers to co-create solutions for a future defined by innovation, agility and competitive advantage.

That shift is captured in our “Let’s build the extraordinary together” campaign. The idea is simple but meaningful: no company is an island. Let’s do this together; building resilience for when the unexpected happens and where technology leads to better and new ways of working, driving impact at all levels.

A board built for dialogue

One of the most important tactics in our journey was the introduction of the extraordinary advisory board. As part of our “customer at the heart of all we do” principle, it brings together external leaders (CEOs, entrepreneurs, academics and innovators from diverse industries) and internal leaders from within Vodacom Business. This mix ensures that we are not only grounded in our own expertise, but also constantly inspired and challenged by voices beyond our walls.

Customers don’t value yet another vendor pitching solution from a distance or offering forms to be ticked. They demand a partner who speaks from a place of knowledge to jointly navigate what can feel like overnight changes in the competitive landscape, regulatory environment, economic cycle, cybersecurity landscape and a highly competitive skills market.

The advisory board ensures that we stay grounded in reality and are proactively solving for current challenges and future probabilities. It gives real-world context to every big idea, and it holds us accountable to what businesses really need – a chance to optimise on opportunities.

From connection to possibility

Fast internet is crucial, but it is just an enabler – it cannot transform a business on its own. The real value comes from co-creating a solid foundation linked to a business’s purpose and then building on this base to give businesses a competitive advantage.

Enabling technologies and platforms such as cloud, artificial intelligence and the internet of things helps organisations scale faster, more intelligently and in new ways. However, they are part of a solution, not the entire solution, which must address people, process and technology.

Our role is about understanding the customer needs and then co-creating the right solution. Using technology as an enabler, we ensure that our customers can focus on their core business while on their digital transformation journey.

The challenges no one can ignore

Cybersecurity is another critical concern. For leaders, the question is no longer if, but when, or even how often, how strong their security posture is, and how effective their detection, prevention and remediation tools are. The impact of an attack can has far-reaching consequences and even reputational damage that could cause significant brand devaluation.

Vodacom Business has responded to this customer need by investing broadly in our own security practice with specialised and experienced skills and partnerships around the National Institute of Standards and Technology (Nist) cybersecurity framework to focus on the core functions of identify, protect, detect, respond and recover. We are building capabilities in areas like deep observability, self-healing networks and monitoring threats from the dark web. The underlying thread is clear: transformation without protection is a gamble no business can afford.

The focus is on people, process and technology.

Technology only matters if employees adopt it properly. Education, change management, training and building trust among staff can decide whether a project and business thrives or fails. In practice, a new cloud platform brings little to the table if the people who will use it do not feel ready.

Purpose beyond profit

What makes this journey feel different is our insistence on purpose “Connecting for a better future” is more than a slogan for us at Vodacom South Africa. It’s a principle that pushes us to ask: what is the impact?

Digital inclusion is at the heart of everything we do. It’s about bringing advanced services to underserved communities, about making sure that AI and cloud are not luxuries for corporates alone. It’s about the small business owner who needs affordable tools to compete, the rural clinic that needs reliable connectivity to deliver care and the student who needs access to digital resources. It’s a holistic programmatic approach around people, process and technology that empowers and enables success.

Tomorrow’s edge

If we look ahead, the future looks charged with opportunity and the horizon is already crowded. AI will keep on evolving, generating both enthusiasm and alarm as we look toward paradigms such as the agentic organisation. The cloud will keep expanding, as the value proposition is undeniable, and as regulations tighten, sovereignty and control concerns will become more pressing.

Through it all, we hold a simple grounding principle: technology must have a purpose as an enabler and not be implemented for its own sake. What matters is that we deliver impact, that technology makes lives better and helps businesses run more efficiently, securely and intelligently.

The invitation is clear: bring your challenges and opportunities, and let’s have a conversation about your company’s purpose and the role technology can play in it. Let’s co-create something extraordinary together to help our amazing country live up to its potential and take its place on the global stage.