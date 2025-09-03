Paratus launches first private mobile network in Namibia

Pan-African telecommunications operator and Africa’s quality network services provider, Paratus Group, has launched the first private mobile network in Namibia with 4G/LTE and 5G technologies.

Challenging the dominant state-owned companies in that country and coinciding with Paratus Namibia’s 20th anniversary of operations, the launch is a celebration of two decades of investment in the country and the introduction of a bold new chapter in mobile connectivity and digital transformation.

Paratus Group’s Namibian operation is the group’s power base. Its in-country expertise not only supports innovation and expansion for the wider pan-African group but also has acted as the pioneer in establishing the company’s extensive fibre network and satellite infrastructure, including the landing of the Equiano subsea cable, the development of tier 3-by-design data centres, full network services and new mobile and LEO satellite services.

With the launch, Paratus Group is reinforcing its position as a long-term investor in Africa’s digital future

Paratus has invested an unprecedented N$1.42-billion in network infrastructure since 2018. Additionally, in the last year, a further N$600-million was invested in the new Namibian mobile network, one third of which was allocated to build a powerful digital technology stack that integrates all Paratus services into a single customer-centric platform. Developed with Cerillion as the digital technology partner and Nokia as mobile network partner, the new Paratus mobile network eliminates legacy platforms to provide a seamless and fully digital customer experience.

With the launch, Paratus Group is reinforcing its position as a long-term investor in Africa’s digital future by providing a full-service network that empowers businesses and communities across the continent with reliable and affordable connectivity.

Paratus Group CEO Schalk Erasmus said: “Connectivity is the backbone of economic growth. Launching Namibia’s first private mobile network is a deliberate step in our mission to transform Africa’s digital landscape. By offering transparent, affordable services, we’re removing barriers and empowering more people to participate in the digital economy. This is also integral to the overriding Paratus passion, purpose and people ethos that we embrace in our culture and expansion plans.

Private and affordable

“As we expand across the continent, every investment we make is designed to solve real challenges and open new opportunities. The new mobile service in Namibia is yet another example of that – a private, affordable service that gives customers freedom, control and confidence in their connectivity.

“This launch marks a defining moment in our journey: a full mobile service going live across Namibia. I want to thank every one of the Namibian team who went the extra mile to make this happen. We’re not just launching a product; we’re challenging the status quo.”

The new Paratus mobile network delivers affordable, transparent data and voice packages, signalling a landmark investment in the country’s digital future. After more than two decades of operations in Namibia, Paratus has evolved from a connectivity provider to a complete digital lifestyle enabler. With voice (VoLTE), Wi-Fi calling and the fastest digital activation in the market, the new mobile service from Paratus provides a complete connectivity ecosystem to include advanced LTE and 5G capabilities, fibre, and Sky-Fi wireless connections and integrated solutions for unifying mobile, home and business connectivity.

In Africa, Paratus Group has operations in 15 countries, and runs Africa’s quality network – the only fully contiguous network across the continent, seamlessly spanning the whole region with the most robust secure connectivity with no coverage gaps. The Paratus East-West Connect route spans the continent coast to coast and the Paratus Express Route, powered by Equiano, delivers fast and reliable international connectivity and the lowest latency route from Johannesburg to Europe and the US. The group’s unique footprint ensures smooth cross-border connections, and both streamlines and simplifies regional partnerships.

About Paratus

Paratus is committed to raising the bar on providing quality connectivity in Africa. With an eye on the future, the group is investing in infrastructure and establishing itself as a key player in delivering integrated network services across the continent. Among its many and diverse achievements, the group has invested in and launched the East-to-West Africa fibre route and the express route from Johannesburg to the rest of the world.

The group has operations in 15 African countries and employs over 1 100 people. The business extends further to provide satellite connectivity-focused services in more than 30 African countries. This connects African businesses across the continent and delivers end-to-end service excellence. The group’s footprint extends beyond Africa to international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the US.

Born and bred in Africa, Paratus is thinking big as it grows its footprint to deliver Africa’s quality network. The group aims to deliver real value and services to communities across Africa, while making a positive contribution to transformation in terms of both the people and the environment.

