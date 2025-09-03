How geospatial insights can transform service delivery planning and analysis in South Africa

Service delivery remains one of South Africa’s most critical challenges, especially from the perspective of local municipalities. Whether it’s waste management, water supply or housing, the ability to effectively serve citizens relies heavily on accurate, up-to-date data.

However, many municipalities still rely on outdated or incomplete information, which leads to poor planning, uncollected waste and crucial gaps in service provision.

Worse still, this often results in thousands of households missing from official systems, making it difficult to plan and deliver essential services efficiently.

Geospatial science can help tackle these issues, empowering municipalities with the data they need to make informed decisions, ensure comprehensive coverage and close the gaps in service delivery. Here’s how.

The challenge: outdated data and reactive planning

A recurring challenge for municipalities is the inaccuracy of their data, particularly when it comes to service delivery. Take waste management, for example. During audit seasons, auditors often ask municipalities to report on the number of households they are servicing and the efficiency of their waste collection efforts. This is when discrepancies become evident. Often, municipalities discover that their routes are picking up waste in areas that aren’t even registered within their official systems—these areas were developed informally, without proper municipal registration.

In one case, a municipality struggled to identify a large area of newly developed sectional schemes where people had built properties without the required permits. While waste collection continued in these areas, the municipality was unaware that these areas had not been officially captured in their service systems. The waste trucks were continuing to pick up refuse as part of their regular route, but the area was unregistered, and there was no record of who should be billed for the service. In one case, a municipality was unknowingly providing waste collection services to over 22 000 households in newly developed sectional schemes that were not registered in their systems. Despite these areas being serviced as part of regular waste collection routes, the municipality had no official record of these properties. Serious concerns are flagged such as if these households are being billed correctly? Were infrastructure and service delivery plans accounting for them?

This situation raises critical questions: Why are municipalities collecting waste in unregistered areas? How can they ensure proper registration, infrastructure planning and service delivery to these communities?

The solution: geospatial insights for proactive service delivery

Using geospatial science, municipalities can move beyond this reactive approach and embrace proactive service delivery. Through our AfriGIS’s platform, we help municipalities gain a comprehensive understanding of both formal and informal developments. By integrating various data sets—such as cadastral data, land use, property registration and even informal settlement growth patterns—we provide a holistic view of where services are being delivered and where gaps still exist.

For instance, using real-time geospatial data, we can identify informal settlements that are expanding rapidly but have not been properly captured in official records. We can help municipalities ensure that all households – formal and informal – are accounted for in their systems, and that services are being delivered where they are needed most.

Real-world impact: waste management and infrastructure planning

One of the biggest challenges in municipalities, especially in South Africa, is understanding where services like waste management, water and electricity are needed. Without accurate geospatial data, it’s difficult to identify service gaps, leading to an inefficient use of resources.

A municipality, for instance, may be spending unnecessary resources servicing areas that were not properly registered, as we saw with the waste management issue. We help prevent this by helping to accurately identify high-density areas, track population growth and spot new developments in real time, so resources can be deployed efficiently. For example, a municipality might waste valuable resources servicing areas where billing is uncertain – as we saw with the waste management issue.

AfriGIS’s solution helps optimise resource allocation by accurately identifying high-density zones, monitoring population growth and detecting new developments in real time. This ensures efficient deployment of services while reducing unnecessary costs.

Additionally, when municipalities are planning for infrastructure – such as RDP housing projects – they need to ensure that land is suitable for development. If land has dolomite or flood risks, in particular, that can significantly affect both the viability of a development and its future residents. AfriGIS provides data on land use, risk factors and environmental hazards, allowing municipalities to make informed decisions about where to build and what type of services will be required.

Reducing national security risks and promoting better infrastructure development

An often-overlooked aspect of service delivery is the lack of transparency regarding infrastructure. In some areas, unofficial access points have been created, such as people tapping into water pipes or electricity lines without proper registration, sometimes even compromising national security.

Through AfriGIS’s geospatial analysis, municipalities can clearly visualise the network of existing infrastructure and identify areas where resources are being diverted illegally. AfriGIS’s platform allows us to highlight key risks, like unregistered water connections, which not only prevent municipalities from billing customers, but also pose national security risks.

For instance, knowing the location of power lines, piping systems and other critical infrastructure can help municipalities plan more effectively. This data also helps ensure that any new development—be it informal settlements or formal housing—is built with an understanding of infrastructure capabilities, reducing the risk of issues like illegal connections or infrastructure overload.

Planning for the future: aiding proactive responses to growth

Service delivery cannot be simply about responding to current needs; it must also anticipate future growth. Take weather patterns. During rainy seasons, municipalities can face serious flooding issues in certain areas that were not previously considered flood prone. With the help of AfriGIS’s Flood Hazard Index, municipalities can forecast flood risks and ensure they’re building infrastructure in areas that won’t compromise the safety and well-being of residents.

Similarly, understanding the road networks, transportation links and proximity to points of interest like schools and healthcare facilities enables municipalities to plan future service delivery with a much clearer view of how residents interact with their environment.

A strong example of this was AfrGIS’s work in Swaziland where we helped local health authorities plan better immunisation distribution by mapping out the road networks, identifying bottlenecks and optimising the placement of mobile clinics to reduce travel time for rural residents.

Moving from reactive to proactive service delivery

The key takeaway here is that accurate, real-time geospatial data is vital for effective service delivery. Without this, municipalities are simply guessing where resources are most needed, often at the expense of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. AfriGIS helps municipalities transition from a reactive to a proactive service delivery model, ensuring they can anticipate and address gaps in service provision before they become major issues.

By incorporating geospatial analysis into their systems, municipalities gain the ability to track real-time growth patterns, assess risks and make smarter decisions that improve both the quality and reach of their services. The result is a more efficient, responsive and sustainable service delivery framework, built on trusted data and forward-thinking planning.

AfriGIS is helping municipalities plan better, serve more effectively and ultimately build communities that are well-equipped for future growth.

The author, Vuyo Mazabane, is senior account manager at AfriGIS

