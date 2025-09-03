Workday’s Evisort brings Popia compliance and speed to SA contracts

Contracts are the arteries of every organisation: they carry revenue, costs, risk and obligations. Yet many South African businesses still manage them with shared drives, email threads and manual checklists. This approach does not scale – and it becomes expensive when renewals are missed, clauses are inconsistent or compliance teams can’t quickly prove adherence to the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

This is where artificial intelligence-powered contract intelligence and contract lifecycle management (CLM) come in. Evisort, an AI-native platform that was recently acquired by Workday, integrates contract management with Workday’s finance, procurement and HR systems, crucially bringing contracts closer to the systems that actually run the business.

But what does Evisort’s AI-powered contract intelligence and CLM do, and how does it differ from traditional tools, and where can South African companies expect hard value – especially around Popia compliance, supply-chain resilience and faster revenue cycles?

What is AI-powered contract intelligence

Traditional CLM helps you store templates, route approvals and get documents signed. Contract intelligence goes further. It turns the text inside agreements into structured, queryable data and answers questions about it.

Evisort’s engine is trained specifically on contracts. It automatically extracts metadata and clauses (e.g. termination rights, renewal windows, pricing mechanics), lets teams train custom models to track industry-specific terms and provides dashboards to visualise obligations across portfolios. Workday’s “contract intelligence” pages describe natural-language querying (ask in plain English, get an answer with links to the source) and configurable reports to monitor specific obligations.

The company also offers generative AI capabilities for drafting and redlining that are tuned for legal language and designed to sit alongside, not replace, its core extraction models. Evisort also positions itself as AI-native, i.e. building proprietary models rather than simply licensing generic, third-party AI. This is relevant for accuracy, security and adaptability as regulations evolve.

What does a modern CLM add

Workday CLM uses AI to speed up the entire contract lifecycle process. It can cut approval times from months to hours by streamlining tasks like drafting clauses, redlining, conducting risk assessments and more. CLM orchestrates the end-to-end lifecycle:

Intake and drafting: Structured requests, clause libraries, and template generation.

Structured requests, clause libraries, and template generation. Negotiation and approvals: Collaborative redlining, version control, automated routing.

Collaborative redlining, version control, automated routing. Signature and storage: Integration with e-signature tools and a single, permissioned repository.

Integration with e-signature tools and a single, permissioned repository. Post-signature management: Reminders, obligation tracking, reporting, and audit trails.

Evisort integrates with other business systems, making it easy to use and providing quick value. It’s recognised as a “visionary” by Gartner and a “strong performer” by Forrester.

Why it matters in South Africa

POPIA compliance and audit readiness

Popia introduced conditions for lawful processing of personal information and established the Information Regulator’s oversight powers, including investigations and fines. In 2025, amendments to the POPIA regulations further tightened processes for objection, correction/deletion requests and consent for direct marketing – raising the bar on proof and timeliness. For any organisation, whose contracts reference processing, cross-border transfers, or data-sharing with vendors, being able to locate every relevant clause and demonstrate controls instantly is invaluable.

Evisort’s contract intelligence can help by:

Automatically surfacing data-processing terms (purpose, security measures, breach notice windows, sub-processor approvals).

Tracking obligations (like audit rights or incident notification timelines) across the entire vendor base with dashboard visibility.

This doesn’t replace legal advice, but it shortens the distance between a regulator’s request and your documented evidence.

Supply-chain and vendor risk management

From mining and manufacturing to retail and healthcare, local businesses manage thousands of supplier agreements, many with price-adjustment formulas or auto-renewals. Evisort’s AI can scan these at scale, flag upcoming renewals and highlight cost-escalation terms so that procurement teams can negotiate proactively rather than reacting after an invoice lands. The platform’s leadership has emphasised the impact of portfolio level analysis on forecasting and spend optimisation. In one Workday interview marking the acquisition close, Evisort’s CEO described how AI analysis across hundreds of thousands of documents unlocks visibility that manual review can’t match.

Faster revenue cycles for growth sectors

South Africa’s SaaS vendors, telcos, financial services and media companies live and die on time-to-signature. CLM standardises models and automates approvals, cutting the back-and-forth that slows down quarter-end deals. Evisort’s case studies and customer quotes point to quick return on investment (ROI) – thanks to workflow automation plus AI-assisted drafting/redlining that keeps negotiations within playbooks.

ROI – where the numbers show up

While every organisation’s baseline differs, the business case typically consolidates into four buckets:

Time Saved : Automated extraction and workflows free up legal and procurement teams for strategic work.

Automated extraction and workflows free up legal and procurement teams for strategic work. Avoided Losses : Dashboards prevent unwanted auto-renewals and flag price escalations.

Dashboards prevent unwanted auto-renewals and flag price escalations. Risk Reduction: Faster response to Popia requests lowers exposure and shows good governance.

Revenue Acceleration: Automated approvals and tighter playbooks help close deals faster.

Final take

For South African businesses, AI-powered contract intelligence and CLM are essential. With Popia enforcement, complex vendor ecosystems and lean teams, understanding your contracts and acting on them automatically is critical. The strategic advantage for managing risk, accelerating revenue and ensuring compliance that Workday Evisort provides, well warrants further investigation.

The author, Jannie Malan, is manager for solution consulting at Workday South Africa

