Paratus is first Starlink reseller in Botswana

Following last year’s announcement that the pan-African telecommunications group Paratus commenced reselling Starlink, Paratus Botswana is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connection solution is now available in Botswana.

The Botswana government recently confirmed the Starlink license approval, an event for which Paratus Botswana has been preparing for several months.

MD of Paratus Botswana Shawn Bruwer explains: “We are ready to provide Starlink services in Botswana and have already received numerous enquiries via our 24/7 helpdesk and website. We are delighted to be the first reseller to offer the priority Starlink services in Botswana, and particularly to those in remote and rural areas who have been eagerly awaiting a reliable high-speed connection.”

We are ready to provide Starlink services in Botswana and have already received numerous enquiries

The benefit of purchasing from Paratus directly is that Paratus Botswana carries stock in-country once the first shipment arrives, and offers 24/7 telephonic support, installation services and technical advice, such as integration into existing networks, warranty returns, flexible payment options and local tax invoicing.

Bruwer continues: “Starlink is a gamechanger. It offers an affordable and user-friendly satellite option that delivers high-speed broadband internet connectivity throughout the country. For Paratus Botswana, this is another demonstration of our commitment to Botswana and Vision 2036 and to connect the country. Healthcare and education in remote villages in particular will have an affordable, immediate internet option.”

Sign up now

As a leading digital services provider, Paratus Botswana has the expertise and the technical resources and know-how to deliver a seamless Starlink service to its customers. Industries including mining, financial services, hospitality, tourism, education and all business sectors with operations in remote territories will now have access to resilient, safe and fast connectivity.

To sign up or order your kit, visit paratus.africa/botswana/starlink-satellite-services.

About Paratus Botswana

Paratus Botswana is part of the Paratus Group, a pan-African network operator. Paratus Botswana offers leading network connectivity, internet, voice, satellite and hosting solutions that can support any business with a full-service and full-coverage network. Established in 2016, Paratus Botswana has grown significantly and operates an extensive network covering over 90% of the population. Since its acquisition of BBi in 2022, Paratus is a diversified telecommunications company that offers a host of services to large and small businesses and residences across Botswana. With its unrivalled infrastructure, Paratus Botswana delivers unmatched resilient connectivity solutions. This ensures its customers benefit from an unlimited, high-quality and stable connection all the time.

As a critical connection point, Botswana is well situated geographically in Southern Africa to serve as a transit between countries. By leveraging its international network, Paratus can open up and create new opportunities for Botswana.

In delivering Africa’s quality network, Paratus Botswana thinks big and believes passionately in the potential of Africa. The company is investing in infrastructure and in delivering unlimited, reliable and affordable connectivity.

Read more articles by Paratus Group on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: