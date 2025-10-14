Private sector asked to take the wheel in South Africa

The safety of those on the road – whether driver or passenger – is increasingly being made the responsibility of the private sector.

Last month, government gazetted the National Land Transport Amendment Act and its amended regulations, which aim to regulate the e-hailing sector and boost the protection of drivers and passengers.

E-hailing companies have been given 180 days to comply with the regulations, including the installation of panic buttons in all vehicles.

They are for emergencies like hijackings or assaults, which have been known to turn deadly on South Africa’s roads. The buttons will provide a direct line to emergency services and must be installed by the drivers and be regularly tested – at least once a month – to ensure that they are functional.

Uber and Bolt both told TechCentral that they are currently assessing the requirements of the new legislation and are committed to ensuring that drivers can earn sustainably, while maintaining strong safety and compliance standards and delivering a seamless experience for riders.

South African emergency technology platform Aura, which provides the backend support for Uber’s safety button, believes the new laws are evidence of a global trend. As police resources become increasingly stretched, governments are pushing the responsibility for safety beyond traditional public services.

On-demand world

Justin Suttner, Aura’s GM for sub-Saharan Africa, said the new law and regulations represent a clear turning point in terms of the expectations government is placing on private companies. By imposing tighter restrictions, he said authorities have recognised two important truths.

“Firstly, riders and drivers expect help to arrive within minutes in a mobile, on-demand world. Consumers rightly expect reliable emergency services to be just a tap away. Secondly, a model based purely on public emergency services, which are increasingly stretched and under pressure, is no longer sufficient to meet these demands,” Suttner said.

He said that with government mandating the widespread use of tech-enabled, private sector solutions to fill the gaps, South Africa’s new laws demonstrate that the future of public safety is hybrid. The country will see greater collaboration between traditional public services and innovative tech solutions to keep people safe.

“Governments will play an important role in setting the rules, frameworks and standards – and in ensuring they are enforced. Private companies, supported by innovative tech solutions, will take on greater responsibility in keeping their consumers safe and ensuring a speedy response to incidents that take place on their watch.”

As citizens increasingly use digital platforms for a range of services, companies will need to invest in technology and infrastructure.

Suttner said this should not be viewed as a cost. Firms must treat safety as a differentiator that can build greater trust and provide safer, more comfortable customer experiences, which will help win market share.

Last month, Tracker launched its Sayf app, which provides location tracking and instant alerts to emergency responders. The mobile app-driven business focuses on family visibility and personal safety.

Tracker CEO Dillan Fernando said in a statement that through the company’s own insights and its relationship with the security industry, it is aware that crime and safety are top-of-mind concerns for many people.

It offers real-time alerts when users are entering risky situations, such as areas of unrest or potential hijacking

The app gives families 24/7 visibility of their loved ones, along with risk alerts and real-time connection with SOS services such as medical and armed response. It offers real-time alerts when users are entering risky situations, such as areas of unrest or potential hijacking, and its features include behaviour and movement monitoring so that potential risks are identified before they arise.

According to law firm Bowmans, as digital services become more embedded in the daily lives of South Africans, regulation and compliance frameworks are likely to grow increasingly commonplace. It said that to adapt to this evolving landscape, there is a greater need for operators and app developers to act proactively.

“Compliance requirements may increase the costs and complexity of developing, operating and using digital platforms and services, ensuring full alignment with various security and safety standards. However, this will position the platforms for sustainable market growth and development through the building of public trust and confidence.” – © NewsCentral Media

