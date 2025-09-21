The sweeping changes coming to e-hailing in South Africa

The transport department began holding workshops on new e-hailing rules last week as government gears up to improve safety for passengers and drivers using ride-hailing transport platforms like Uber.

The first workshops were held with the nine provincial regulatory bodies and the National Public Transport Regulator, according to department spokesman Collen Msibi.

“Dates for the stakeholder workshop roadshows throughout the country will be communicated in due course to stakeholders,” he said.

Just like minibus taxis, ride-hailing drivers will be required to stick to their designated jurisdiction

The long-awaited National Land Transport Amendment Act and its amended regulations came into force on 12 September 2025 after being gazetted on 11 June 2024. The regulations set the rules for e-hailing services and are aimed at improving and maintaining security and quality.

E-hailing has revolutionised taxi services, making rides quicker, safer and easier to book. But alongside its rise as a major public transport option, the industry has not been without its challenges, with crime involving both drivers and passengers making headlines.

The gazetting also comes at a time when there have been increased attacks — some of them deadly — on drivers working for companies such as Uber and Bolt by taxi operators, who have accused them of not adhering to the same regulations as traditional taxis. The new law attempts to even out the playing field.

Every e-hailing vehicle will have to be branded on both sides of the car, indicating what services it offers, and panic buttons must be installed in the vehicles that both drivers and commuters have access to. It is the vehicle owner’s responsibility to install the device.

“Panic buttons must be provided, in case of emergency, which are connected to relevant private security service providers or vehicle tracking providers appointed by the operator, and must be tested regularly, at least once a month, to ensure that they are still functional,” the regulations said.

App developers who permit users to use their apps without an operating licence risk a fine of up to R100 000 or two years in jail. All apps must be registered with regulators.

App companies are required to register and comply with company laws in South Africa under the department of trade, industry & competition and the South African Revenue Service.

All e-hailing drivers who got their operating licences before Friday will have to convert them.

“All operators providing e-hailing services … regardless of how these services are described in such licences, must apply for the conversion of their operating licences within 180 days of coming into effect of these regulations, to the regulatory entity that issued the licence,” said the regulations.

“The regulatory entity must communicate a decision to the applicant not later than 60 days after receipt of the application of conversion if the application complies with the act and the relevant provisions of the National Land Transport Regulations.”

Electronic equipment, including the mobile phone used by a driver, must be complaint with the communication-related laws Rica (which means they must have their Sim cards properly registered) and the Electronic Communications Act.

Other changes include that the app “may” also be capable of charging the user for a waiting time starting from a defined parameter as additional cost on top of the base fare. The app must also be able to provide the driver with a heat map that allows him to be aware of high-demand areas.

Like minibus taxis, ride-hailing drivers will be required to stick to their designated jurisdiction to protect local operators from competition. These jurisdictions will be decided by province’s based on applications. – © NewsCentral Media

